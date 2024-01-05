Local Options for Dry—or Damp—January

× Expand Photo by VeselovaElena - Getty Images Mocktails

Some consider Dry January, a growing trend of abstaining from alcohol for the entire month, as a sobriety challenge, while others see it as a lifestyle overhaul or a healthy start to a new year. According to Harvard Health, cutting out alcohol for just one month can produce health benefits such as weight loss, increased energy, lower blood pressure and more restful sleep

If forgoing alcohol completely seems too daunting, “Damp January” allows more wiggle room by limiting alcoholic beverages to special occasions. Whether you choose to participate in Dry January or Damp January, the creative bartenders at many of Milwaukee’s local bars and restaurants craft beautiful mocktails. But if you’re seeking a social ambiance in an environment free or nearly-free from alcohol, try these local establishments:

Concoctions

1316 E. Brady St.

concoctionsmke.net

Concoctions offers a bright, cheery ambiance with a menu of eye-catching virgin frozen beverages or coffee drinks (there is an option to have them spiked if one chooses). About a dozen drink options include the tarty, refreshing Cheery Lime Bomb; the Neon Margarita, with lime, blue raspberry and apple; and Twisted Wildberry Lemonade.

Discourse

Multiple locations

discourse.coffee

Since forming Discourse in 2017, artist and musician Ryan Castelaz has built a reputation as a beverage alchemist. Discourse serves primarily alcohol-free coffee and tea beverages, but the artful presentations on drinks such as the Clyde, with Metolius chai, oat milk, mango juice, tamarind syrup and freshly grated nutmeg, feels like a you’re drinking a fancy cocktail. Beverages are made with locally sourced ingredients and scratch-made syrups, and exotic bitters and powders. Discourse will soon open a European-style all-day café at Radio Milwaukee, 220 E. Pittsburgh Ave.

HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary Café

1819 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

honeybeesage.com

In addition to selling wellness products such as herbs, natural body care and metaphysical items, HoneyBee’s café features a variety of alcohol-free craft cocktails made with fresh fruit, natural sweeteners and alcohol-free spirits. Their Wisconsin New Fashioned is made with Free Spirits brand bourbon alternative, along with orange, cherries, elderberry glycerite, bitters and ginger beer. Guests can also enjoy herbal teas and kombucha.

Inmoxicated

329 Main St., Racine

inmoxicated.com

With a tagline of a “no regrets nightlife,” Inmoxicated offers the vibe of a traditional bar but with a menu of alcohol-free beer, wine and cocktails. Guests can enjoy non-alcoholic drinks while partaking in game nights, trivia and karaoke. The on-site bottle shop offers guests the option of purchasing non-alcoholic beverages to take home, and their mocktails beverage trailer appears at events throughout the Milwaukee area.

Urbal Tea

3060 S. 13th St.

urbalteaco.com

Urbal Tea elevates the café experience with a stylish bar where guests can enjoy a variety of herbal teas blended to energize, balance, refresh or relax. They’ve also got various flavors of traditional teas such as rooibos, black, green, white and oolong.

Locally Made Non-Alcoholic Drinks

For those looking to make non-alcoholic swaps in the home bar, Junipre is an alcohol-free botanical spirit featuring natural flavors derived from juniper berries, ginseng, orange zest, cardamom, chili pepper and coriander. It is the first botanical spirit developed under the Sans brand by Boundless Beverage, an offshoot of Great Lakes Distillery.

Lakefront Brewery makes a non-alcoholic version of their popular Riverwest Stein. They’ve since added non-alcoholic versions of Eastside Dark, and Extended Play, a citrus forward pale ale.

Untitled Art, an endeavor of Levi Funk, founder of Funk Factory Geuzeria in Madison, and Isaac Showaki, founder of Octopi Brewing in Waunakee, makes a line of non-alcoholic brews that include Juicy IPA, Italian Style Pils and Citra Haze.

Wollersheim Winery’s Sparkling Grape white grape juice offers an alcohol-free way to celebrate special occasions. Wisconsin kombucha makers such as Soul Brew, NessAlla and Tapuat offer unique flavor combinations of the fermented, tarty tea-based beverage that makes a good stand-in for wine, or alcohol in cocktails.

Harvard Health experts note that participating in Dry January can reveal signs of alcohol use disorders; if one experiences alcohol withdrawal symptoms such as shaky hands, headaches, nausea, vomiting, hallucinations or rapid heartbeat, seek immediate medical help.