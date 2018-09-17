Lowlands Group's Fall Bier Festivities Returns with Kwaktoberfest

Oktoberfest celebrations have caught on around the world, especially in Milwaukee, with our rich brewing heritage. The Lowlands Group’s grand cafés will raise a glass to the changing colors and cooler temperatures as Café Hollander on Downer Avenue holds its second annual Kwaktoberfest, named after a traditional Belgian strong ale, on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 4–10 p.m. The Lowlands Group will also celebrate Oktoberfest with a two-week long celebration, Sept. 22 (the official launch of Oktoberfest in Germany) through Oct. 7 at Café Bavaria, in Wauwatosa.

The Kwaktoberfest celebration at Café Hollander includes a block party on N. Hackett Ave., which runs adjacent to the café. Attendees can watch the sabering of DeuS Bottles by the hour, and brewing legend Jack Van Antwerpen of Belgian brewery Brouwerij Bosteels will be present to enjoy and talk about his own classic Belgian biers with Milwaukeeans.

Local craft beers include favorites from the Lowlands Locals collaboration series partners: Raised Grain Brewing Co., Good City Brewing, Third Space Brewing, Black Husky Brewing and Fermentorium. The food menu features totterballen, pretzel bites and sauerkraut fritters. Live music includes Milwaukee Hot Club, from 5–7 p.m., and Detour from 8–10 p.m.

Kwaktoberfest uses tokens and wristbands for food and drinks purchases. A VIP Package is available for $75, which includes an All-You-Care-To-Drink wristband, Kwak t-shirt and a bottle of DeuS ($120 value). All tokens can be purchased on-site the day of the event, and the VIP package can be purchased here.

The Kwak, at 8.4% ABV, is a Belgian strong ale with a rich, amber color and sweet, malty aroma. Kwak is named after Pauwel Kwak, a Belgian Innkeeper and tavern owner from the late 18th century whose inn was frequented by mail coaches. Napoleonic Code forbade these coach drivers from abandoning their horse to enjoy a bier in his bar, so he had a special glass blown that would hang from their coaches so he could take the bier out to them. Today, Kwak is still served in that same glass.

Oktoberfest celebrations at Café Bavaria include a ceremonial keg tapping with Wauwatosa Mayor Kathy Ehley. Each week during Oktoberfest will feature an authentic bier special, including Weihenstephaner, Spaten and Andechser Bräustüberl, traditional Munich food and live music.

For more information, visit www.lowlandsgroup.com/kwaktoberfest-friends or www.lowlandsgroup.com/cafe-bavaria-oktoberfest.