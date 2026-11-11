Meet Milwaukee’s Recent James Beard Award Nominees

The James Beard Foundation celebrates the best of the best in the American culinary industry, uplifting craft and authenticity over bawdiness or high cost. Each year since 1990, the foundation has hosted their now iconic awards program recognizing gastronomists all across the country, with emphasis on regional and local cuisine; after all, Chef James Beard himself was a pioneer of the idea of an eclectic but recognizable “national cuisine” in the US, attributed to food traditions specific to the 50 states.

None of Milwaukee’s nominees (or Wisconsin’s, for that matter) took home a win in 2026. However, Milwaukee’s representation has always been decently strong amongst fellow nominees, certainly nothing to sneer at; over the last couple of years, nearly a dozen Milwaukee eateries and watering holes have crossed the semifinalist or finalist threshold for the prestigious awards, especially remarkable considering most of the award categories are nationwide.

Aside from the obvious prestige, local restaurateurs remark that the benefits of even being nominated for the James Beard awards are far-reaching. “It validates the hard work you do day in and day out to make what seems like magic happen in the dining room,” says Melissa Buchholz, co-founder of Odd Duck. She says the recognition also follows chefs and staff when they move on to a different restaurant, sometimes even “across the nation.”

For most, finding out they’ve been nominated is a complete surprise, albeit completely flattering and humbling. Chef Gregory León of Amilinda, a repeat nominee, shares that he only discovered his first two nominations “through calls from friends who had seen the announcement.” He furthers: “There’s something surreal about hearing your name in that moment. You’re hoping for it, but it still catches you off guard. Then you get to share that excitement with your team because they helped make it happen.” Asked what it was like to discover their nomination for Best New Bar, a new James Beard category in 2025, founder of Agency Cocktail Lounge Ryan Castelaz confesses, “I swear to God I let out a scream in the middle of this coffee shop! I had to excuse myself for a moment to compose myself outside.”

Take a peek at the last two years of Milwaukee area James Beard nominees and consider stopping by, if not to concur with the judges’ opinions, then at least to see what all the fuss is about. You can also nominate your favorite local establishments for the 2027 awards cycle until November 30, 2026 at jamesbeard.org/awards/how-to-enter.

Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman 1033 interior 1033

1033 Omakase — Walker’s Point: Finalist for Best New Restaurant 2026

Milwaukee’s newest Omakase restaurant offers the traditional Japanese iteration of chef’s choice: omakase, meaning “I’ll leave it up to you.” But don’t expect your standard nigiri here. 1033 offers a Classic (10-course) or Supreme (14-course) omakase, built of chef-curated small plates and sushi dishes that change seasonally, like Chawanmushi (egg custard), Bafun Uni (sea urchin) and a seared Wagyu filet. Good luck getting a seat though, as the exclusive dining counter at 1033 Omakase is reservation-only, usually booked at least three months out—but the anticipation of snagging a seat or two at this venerated cool kids club, sometimes on a last-minute cancellation, only makes the experience more exciting.

Agency Cocktail Lounge — Downtown/Near Yankee Hill: Finalist for Best New Bar 2025

You can have it both ways at Agency. Housed in the swanky Dubbel Dutch boutique hotel, Agency is Milwaukee’s premiere hybrid bar, “where every cocktail on our menu is available in equally delicious alcoholic and non-alcoholic formats,” explains Ryan Castelaz. He furthers that Agency’s mission is to make “an indelible night out accessible to everyone, regardless of their decision to consume alcohol,” a departure from regional cultural norms that so often tie social gatherings out on the town inextricably to booze. Current menu offerings include Greek mythology-inspired beverages and hors d'oeuvres pairings, old standbys like a French spritz or white Russian, and the ever-popular dealer’s choice.

Expand Photo courtesy of Amilinda Chef Gregory León of Amilinda Chef Gregory León of Amilinda

Amilinda — Downtown: Semifinalist for Outstanding Chef 2025 (Gregory León)

For over a decade, Amilinda has delighted Milwaukeeans with the flavors of Iberia, from its pop-up days at the National Cafe to its current full-fledged dinner service. Their menu rotates weekly, responding to changing seasons, local produce availability and the chefs’ own creativity. “My approach to cooking is about knowing how to get the most out of an ingredient and having the confidence to let it speak,” says Chef León. He aims for his kitchen to be a force for good. “As a gay, Latino chef, there is also something meaningful about being visible in an industry where people haven’t always had equal opportunities or felt welcome. The recognition is also a testament to how great my team is. My name might appear on the announcement, but their talent, dedication and care are in every plate and every guest experience.”

Birch — Lower East Side/Near Brewer’s Hill: Semifinalist for Best Midwest Chef 2025 (Kyle Knall)

Just around the corner from the Pleasant Street Bridge, this farm-to-table restaurant has received two James Beard nominations in the mere five years since opening. Year round, chefs select fresh local produce from the West Allis Farmers Market and Stone Bank Farm (the latter of which Chef Knall is Culinary Director), crafting a hyper local rotating dinner menu and seasonal tasting selection. Stop by during their monthly Trattoria pop-up (a traditional, modest Italian dinner service without paper menus), and don’t skip the buttermilk semifreddo or chocolate tart for dessert.

Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge — Historic Mitchell Neighborhood/Near Clocktower: Semifinalist for Outstanding Bar 2025

It’s almost no surprise that Bryant’s, Milwaukee’s oldest cocktail lounge, is a repeat James Beard nominee, most recently in 2025. Tucked away just off of Lapham Boulevard, Bryant’s has been open in some iteration since the 1930s, renovated in the ‘70s following a devastating fire. They do not have a customer-facing menu; instead, they invite you to suggest your preferred flavor palette to the mixologist and let them surprise you with one of their 400+ unique cocktails.

Ca’Lucchenzo — Wauwatosa: Finalist for Best Midwest Chef 2026 (Zak Baker)

Nestled in Tosa, this Italian restaurant is perhaps the closest you can get to the Amalfi coast without leaving Wisconsin. “Zak has spent more than 30 years refining his approach to Italian cooking,” says partner and proprietor Sarah Baker. Their menu rotates in sync with Midwest seasons while reflecting regional Italian cuisine: Northern and Central Italy in cold weather and Southern Italy and the coasts in warm weather. All of Zak’s pasta is made in house, with an excellent wine pairing for each dish selected by Sarah.

Expand Photo via EsterEv - esterev.com Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite of EsterEv

EsterEv — Bay View: Semifinalist for Best Midwest Chef 2025 (Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite)

If you know the Milwaukee culinary scene even a little bit, you know this dynamic chef duo. At EsterEv, the two Dans have curated a holistic chef’s table experience, featuring creative plates like the caviar tater tot and mafaldine, as well as rotating events like Mother’s Day Tea and guest chef spots. The chef’s counter booking offers guests a multi course tasting menu served by Jacobs or Van Rite themselves, evidence of the restaurant’s growth while harkening back to its beginnings as a small experimental dining room.

Mothership — Bay View: Semifinalist for Outstanding Bar 2026

New to the ranks of James Beard-honored bars in Milwaukee, extraterrestrial-inspired Mothership is a must-visit, probes and tractor beams not guaranteed. Though a marquee above the bar proclaims they “don’t have everything,” the Latino/a/x owned establishment delicately threads a needle between adventurous craft cocktail lounge and neighborhood dive through offerings (anything from a $2 Hamms to spicy-yet-fruity original concoctions like the Step Papi) and environment (weekly karaoke, barback embroiled with quirky stickers and lewd Hustler trading cards, TV playing Mob Wives with closed captions.)

Expand Photo courtesy of Odd Duck Odd Duck Staff (2026) Odd Duck Staff (2026)

Odd Duck — Walker’s Point: Semifinalist for Best Midwest Chef 2025 (Ross Bachhuber and Samuel Ek)

Since opening in 2012, this small plates restaurant has become synonymous with a nice dinner out on the town. 2025 was Odd Duck’s third James Beard recognition, and the second regional Best Chef nomination for Ek and Bachhuber. With an equal balance of vegan (try the ratatouille or Egyptian fried cauliflower) and omnivorous (remiss not to mention the pan-roasted duck breast) options, Odd Duck specializes in chef’s choice shared group dining experiences, making fine cuisine approachable and fun for everyone.

Mother’s, a Bay View LGBTQ+ inclusive venue run by Vanessa Rose, also received a James Beard nomination in 2026, but closed earlier this year.