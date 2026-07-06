Milwaukee's 2026 Outdoor Dining Guide

× Expand Photo by Kar Tr - Getty Images Alfresco dining stock photo - Getty Images

Boone & Crockett

Expand Photo courtesy of Boone & Crockett Boone & Crockett's dog-friendly patio Boone & Crockett's dog-friendly patio

There’s a reason Boone & Crockett has won BEST PATIO more than once! There’s always a good time to be had when you’re sitting on the river. Amazing drinks, food trucks, live music, great company, just to name a few. Find them under the lights of the Hoan!

Botanas Restaurant

Expand Photo courtesy of Botanas Botanas - Patio The patio at Botanas Restaurant on Fifth Street

In the summer, sip margaritas and munch on chips and guacamole on Botana’s open-air patio. It’s spacious enough for large groups and also perfect for a table of two. If the outdoor seating is full, request a table under the covered patio to still take advantage of a summer evening. Both options are a great way to enjoy this casual cantina that offers authentic Mexican dishes.

Café Corazon

Expand Photo courtesy of Café Corazón Café Corazón A woman enjoys a drink at Café Corazón

Brown Deer: 4102 W. Bradley Rd.

Bay View: 2394 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Riverwest: 3129 N. Bremen St.

corazonmilwaukee.com

Decorated with flower boxes and serving all of Café Corazón’s house-made Mexican food favorites, Corazon’s three patios come alive for outdoor dining and drinking season. The Riverwest patio sits along the Beerline Trail; in Bay View, you'll find a quiet, artsy outdoor space away from the bustle of Kinnickinnic Avenue; and the Brown Deer patio, with its own outdoor bar, is the largest Corazon patio with seating for 50+.

Camino

Expand Photo courtesy of Camino Camino's patio Camino's patio on South Second Street

Tucked away in a narrow alley, you’ll find a lush green landscape at Camino in Walker’s Point. It’s truly a hidden gem amongst downtown patios. Summer is short—come imbibe and get down with some killer bar food in this outdoor oasis while you can. Kitchen open late.

Five O’Clock Steakhouse

Expand Photo courtesy of Five O'Clock Steakhouse Five O'Clock Steakhouse patio Five O'Clock Steakhouse patio

Relax and enjoy your supper club experience on their intimate patio lined with beautiful flowers and firepit. Five O’Clock Steakhouse specializes in serving award winning steaks and seafood paired with a notable wine list, classic cocktails, and outstanding personalized service.

MOTOR Restaurant

Expand Photo courtesy of MOTOR MOTOR patio MOTOR's patio

Mil-town’s best patio is found at MOTOR Restaurant on the campus of the Harley-Davidson Museum. Enjoy waterfront views while hanging out with friends on the patio, playing lawn games, and soaking up summer in Milwaukee. Don’t forget to bring your dog- there’s space for them, too. With iconic campus views, a scratch kitchen, and smoked meats, MOTOR has what you’re looking for. Make some memories this summer at MOTOR Restaurant.

Transfer Pizzeria Café

Expand Photo courtesy of Transfer Pizzeria Café Transfer Pizzeria Café patio Transfer Pizzeria Café patio

Transfer invites guests to their unique outdoor patio this summer, including tables inside a restored 1950s era Milwaukee city bus. Open for more than 18 years, Transfer is a full-service, independent pizzeria with a wide menu of unique hand-tossed pizzas. Visit for lunch and dinner, Tuesday through Sunday.

Ope! Brewing Co.

Expand Photo courtesy of Ope! Brewing Co. Ope! Brewing Company's patio An aerial view of the patio at Ope! Brewing Co.

Ope! Brewing Co. has one of the best patios in the MKE area, featuring a full-service outdoor bar, volleyball leagues 6 nights a week, cornhole lanes, live outdoor music, pet-friendly spaces, shaded seating options, Chucho’s Tacos, and a rotating lineup of curated food trucks to satisfy all outdoor dining needs.