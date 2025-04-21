Milwaukee Chef to Compete on ‘Morimoto’s Sushi Master’

× Expand Photo via Screaming Tuna © Roku Channel Executive chef of Screaming Tuna's Mequon location Jason Morimoto (right) with Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto (left).

From James Beard Award accolades to appearances on national cooking shows, Milwaukee chefs are keeping the spotlight on our city’s first-class dining scene.

Executive Chef Jason Morimoto of Screaming Tuna’s location in the Mequon Public Market, 6300 W. Mequon Road (they also have a restaurant in the Third Ward, at 106 W. Seeboth St.), is one of eight contestants to appear on season two of “Morimoto’s Sushi Master.”

The cooking competition show, believed to be the first to focus solely on sushi, is judged by renowned sushi Chef Masaharu Morimoto (no relation to Chef Jason), from “Iron Chef Japan” and “Iron Chef America”; and Michelin-star Chef Phillip Frankland Lee, of “Top Chef.”

The first episode premiers Friday, April 25 and can be viewed on The Roku Channel. Contestants are assigned challenges that test their sushi skills, creativity and knowledge of Japanese cuisine. The winning chef receives a $25,000 grand prize.

Screaming Tuna will host watch parties each weekend beginning Sunday, April 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mequon Public Market location. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit screamingtuna.com.