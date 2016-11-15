Milwaukee Craft Brewery League Brings Beer Back to Brew City

While the Milwaukee Craft Brewery League might sound like a crew of beer-imbibing local super heroes, they are way more sober and humble than you think. Henry Schwartz, owner of MobCraft Beer, moved to Milwaukee not too long ago opening his brewery just up the street from Brenner Brewing Co. in the Walker’s Point neighborhood. Wanting a way to get to know the people behind the beer and create a supportive community group for the craft breweries in and around Milwaukee, he created the Milwaukee Craft Brewery League (MCBL).

Schwartz’s vision included economically sound ideas for local brewers such as combining malt orders to meet minimums, going in on an order of bottles or cans and combining label orders. These are all things vital to a brewery, especially the ones just starting out. Then he had the idea of creating monthly tap takeovers that move around to the breweries within the league, showcasing a beer or two from every brewery was quick to follow and even quicker to take action. The first ever MCBL Tap Takeover made its debut at Brenner Brewing Co. at the end of Milwaukee Beer Week; though not an official event, beer lovers packed Brenner for the hours, tasting all of what Milwaukee breweries had to offer.

A movement began...month after month, brewers, sales reps and other brewery employees jumped from brewery to brewery showcasing new beers, seasonals and fan favorites, all while inviting the public to come taste their wares, support local and come hang out with them. Never met Russ and Jim Klisch from Lakefront Brewery? This is your chance. Want to talk shop with the guys at Good City Brewing? Now is the time. Always wanted to visit that brewery but never have the time? Make the time. Dying to try that beer everyone keeps talking about? Do it!

Not all of the local breweries are out on store shelves or in craft beer bars, limiting your access to them unless you make it to the brewery. And when do you have time to brewery hop with your busy life and responsibilities? Right, we thought so too. However, you can manage a night out once a month to taste all the delicious brews being created right here in the Greater Milwaukee Area.

It’s time for the locals to drink locally and the Milwaukee Craft Brewery League has helped to launch that revolution. Keep an eye on MCBL’s Facebook page for updates on the next Tap Takeover.