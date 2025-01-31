‘Milwaukee Flavor Live: A Fresh Four-Course Culinary Journey’ Brings Local Cookbook to Life

Expand Photo Via Milwaukee Public Market - Facebook Milwaukee Public Market

From the growing list of local chefs earning James Beard Award accolades, to the attention “Top Chef: Wisconsin” brought to Milwaukee, we’re enjoying a moment in the national culinary spotlight.

The Milwaukee Public Market and Visit Milwaukee will partner to host the Brew City’s culinary gems with “Milwaukee Flavor Live: A Fresh Four-Course Culinary Journey,” 6 p.m. February 6 at the Milwaukee Public Market. The event will celebrate the upcoming launch of Visit Milwaukee’s Milwaukee Flavor: The Cookbook (formerly known as The Milwaukee Cookbook). The recipe collection from Milwaukee chefs includes the chefs’ personal experiences.

“Milwaukee Flavor Live: A Fresh Four-Course Culinary Journey” features several of the city's top chefs creating an interactive four-course meal that builds upon the success of the cookbook. Guests can choose their own four-course meal from a variety of dishes prepared by participating local chefs. Each course will offer a choice between two dishes, allowing attendees to explore different flavors and cooking styles.

"The Milwaukee Public Market has been a backdrop for so many memorable events, and ‘Milwaukee Flavor Live’ promises to be one of the most exciting yet,” states Alison Enders, events and hospitality manager at the Milwaukee Public Market, in a press release. “We’re thrilled to host this exceptionally unique culinary experience that celebrates Milwaukee’s incredible chefs and supports Visit Milwaukee and their new cookbook."

Milwaukee native Chef Adam Pawlak, a three-time James Beard honoree and owner of Egg & Flour Pasta Bar, will emcee the event. Pawlak helped shine a light on his hometown though his appearances on the TV cooking shows “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Beat Bobby Flay.”

Salad, Soup, Custard and More

Participating local chefs in Milwaukee Flavor Live include Amilinda’s Gregory Leon, preparing caramel custard; The Diplomat’s Dane Baldwin, who will prepare The Diplomat's Caesar salad; Lupi & Iris’ Adam Siegel, making grandma's chicken soup; Ruby’s Bagels’ Daniela Ruby Varela, crafting albondigas, a Mexican meatball soup; Sanford’s Justin Aprahamian, preparing braised duck leg tacos; Strange Town’s Mia LeTendre, making strawberry-rhubarb crisp; and Taqwa's Bakery and Restaurant’s Taqwa Obaid, preparing, makloba, a casserole-style rice dish made with chicken or lamb.

Attendees can also enjoy two signature cocktails crafted by Milwaukee mixologists Ryan Castelaz of Agency, and Katie Rose of Goodkind. The interactive event "Chef's Secret Ingredient Challenge" will let guests sample small bites from chef Ramses Alvarez and guess each dish’s secret ingredient.

"We are thrilled to launch ‘Milwaukee Flavor Live’ with our great partners at the Milwaukee Public Market to showcase the heart of Milwaukee's culinary scene. This event is a testament to our commitment to promoting Milwaukee's vibrant food culture to the world,” says Josh Albrecht, chief marketing officer for Visit Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Flavor: The Cookbook showcases personal recipes from local chefs and tells the stories behind the dishes that make them special. Written by Milwaukee native Ann Christenson of Milwaukee magazine, and photographed by food, travel and portrait photographer Kevin Miyazaki, Milwaukee Flavor: The Cookbook features over 90 recipes and will be available for pre-order from visitmilwaukee.org.

Proceeds from “Milwaukee Flavor Live” will benefit Visit Milwaukee initiatives supporting the hospitality industry. Tickets are $175 per person and include the interactive four-course meal. Two specialty Milwaukee Flavor: The Cookbook cocktails or additional drinks will be available for purchase at the cash bar.

Tickets can be purchased at milwaukeepublicmarket.org/events/milwaukee-flavor-live-a-fresh-four-course-culinary-journey. A limited number of tickets are available; early bookings are encouraged.