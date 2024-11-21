Milwaukee Food & City Tours’ Christmas Experiences Even The Grinch Would Love

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Food & City Tours - milwaukeefoodtours.com Milwaukee Food & City Tours Christmas Lights & Dessert Tour Milwaukee Food & City Tours Christmas Lights & Dessert Tour

The buttery aroma of warm cookies fresh from the oven, or the soft glow of Christmas tree lights and candles, can magically evoke our inner childlike spirits and make everything content with the world, at least for a little while.

Through December, Milwaukee Food & City Tours will offer sweet holiday escapes via their popular holiday-themed tours: the Christmas Around Milwaukee Bakery Bus, and the Christmas Lights & Desserts Tour.

The Christmas Around Milwaukee Bakery Bus makes six stops at Milwaukee bakeries via bus transport. Guests can sample signature cookies, candies and pastries, and learn about local and immigrant Christmas traditions. Tours are held each weekend Friday through Sunday beginning December 6 and run through December 22. Cost is $99 per adult, $45 per child ages 8–15, and free for children under 7.

The Christmas Lights & Desserts Tours combine history, Milwaukee Christmas traditions, tasty treats and holiday joy. A singing tour guide leads guests on a tour of the 500,000 lights and animated displays across the city. The tour includes walking stops in Cathedral Square and Zeidler Union Square, along with viewing opportunities in Red Arrow Park, Pere Marquette Park and the Historic Third Ward. Three Milwaukee restaurants will provide holiday desserts. Guests are encouraged to get into the spirit with ugly Christmas sweaters, Santa hats and elf attire.

Christmas Lights & Desserts Tours are held each weekend Friday through Sunday beginning December 6 and run through December 22. Cost is $99 per adult, $55 per child ages 8 – 15, and free for children under 7. The tour is suitable for most fitness levels.

Milwaukee Food & City Tours was started by Theresa Nemetz in 2008 to share her love of the city with both locals and visitors, while showcasing Milwaukee’s history and culinary gems. She says the tours allow even lifelong Milwaukee area residents opportunities to learn things they didn’t know about the city’s history and food culture.

“We love hearing from attendees that have made our Christmas tours an annual outing for their families and company teams,” Nemetz says. “These tours are always a sell out since they are offered for such a short time.”

Milwaukee Food & City Tours also offers experience tours throughout the year such as the Bloody Mary Brunch, Brady Street Lunch, Milwaukee Lenten Fish Fry, Tacos & Tequila, Pre-Prohibition Historic Bar Tour, and Churches & Chocolates. Nemetz has added new lunchtime options, and private tours are available.

Through December 25, gift cards can be purchased online for 30% off the total gift card purchase; no discount code required. Buyers instantly receive the gift card along with a downloadable PDF file with the brochure describing the tours.

For more information, visit milwaukeefoodtours.com.