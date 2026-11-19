× Expand Photo by Tim Czerniakowski Pacific Produce Pacific Produce in Milwaukee (2026).

Milwaukee has had ethnic groceries since the days when Germans and Poles poured into the city in great number. Recent years have seen a proliferation of locally owned groceries focused on distinct countries or regions.

Anmah Market

1301 W. Edgerton Ave.

The inconspicuous building under a bilingual sign is an old-fashioned Milwaukee grocery—but with shelves packed with merchandise from West Asia and related regions. Anmah sells frozen halal chicken, beef and lamb, bakery, operates a deli and offers one of the area’s widest selections of canned and packaged goods from the Near East. Looking for a jar of tahini or a can of hummus? Anmah has it. (David Luhrssen)

Best Food

3405 S. 13th St.

Since 2001, this South Side market has served its community with groceries of South Asian origin, featuring Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi grains, produce, spices, snacks, ready-to-eat meals and beverages. Over the years, Best Food has become successful enough to turn several storefronts into one within its plaza. (Ben Slowey)

El Rey

Multiple Locations

Open since 1978, this Milwaukee success story expanded from its original location into a local chain. Founder Ernesto Villareal saw a gap in town with a growing Hispanic population forced to drive to Chicago even for tortillas and basic Mexican ingredients. El Rey carries ample produce (including varieties seldom seen in other local stores), a hot deli, bakery, a meat counter and aisles of Latin American canned and packaged goods—along with many standard U.S. brands. (David Luhrssen)

Glorioso’s Italian Market

1011 E. Brady St.

Owned and operated by the Glorioso family from 1946-2024, Glorioso’s has lost none of its charm or flavor since changing hands. With a wide array of imported Italian ingredients and snacks, authentic Italian pastries, hand-packed gelato, and a full deli, Glorioso’s is both a celebration of Italian cuisine and an enduring piece of Milwaukee’s immigrant and neighborhood history. Don’t forget to try their cannoli. (Caroline Dannecker)

G. Groppi’s Food Market

1441 E. Russell Ave.

When it comes to Italian grocers, Milwaukeeans most often go to one of two places: Glorioso’s or Groppi’s, once owned by the family of civil rights leader Father James Groppi and Bay View staple for over a century, the old-fashioned market is a step back in time to the days when family-run storefronts were the norm. Plus, it’s a one stop shop for your Sunday dinner ingredients, a nice bottle of wine, cannoli for dessert and a snack at the deli to tie you over ‘til supper. (Julia Watt)

Hmong Town

8340 W. Appleton Ave.

Located on Milwaukee’s Northwest Side, Hmong Town sells a variety of Asian foods and produce. From fresh produce like Thai basil to a multitude of prepared foods, shoppers can find both rare ingredients and home cooked meals ready to eat. The store serves as both a cultural gathering space for Asian residents and a place of cultural dispersion for Milwaukeeans. Stop by any day, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Andreas Scocos)

Jerusalem Market

6955 S. 27th St.

This is a go-to stop for all things Palestinian and Levantine—groceries like halal meats, assorted nuts and seeds, Arabic coffee and tea, breads and pastries, sodas and sweets, dairy, frozen and canned goods. (Ben Slowey)

Khan Aseya Mom’s Kitchen

1201 W. Lincoln Ave.

Attached to Khan Aseya Mom's Kitchen is a shop selling an array of foods from the myriad cultures of Southeast Asia. With the sound of Islamic prayer chants wafting about, shoppers can find fresh, frozen, and packaged foods of Burmese, Indonesian, Thai and other Southeast Asian derivation and some cookware in which to prepare them. (Jamie Lee Rake)

Monterrey Market

Multiple Locations

Now sporting three locations, Monterrey is one of several great local markets for Latin American foodstuffs. With the usual offerings of a market this size (e.g. an authentic carnicería and panadería), Monterrey locations also host a juice bar and ice cream shop. Their in-market restaurant, Montacos, serves up classics like tacos, tortas and molletes, as well as cafecitos: Spanish for a lil’ coffee beverage, like their horchata latte or chocolatey champurrado. (Julia Watt)

O’Malley’s European Foods

5423 W. Vliet St.

A mix of UK and Irish influences, O’Malley’s has the British Isles covered. Started by Irish immigrant Gerard O’Malley—a native of County Armagh—the store has many snack foods with a variety of chocolate bars but also sells jams, soups, baking goods, bakery and art and much more. Give the store a shot on a weekend visit or post-work excursion and try some of the diverse world of U.K. and Irish snacks and foods. (Andreas Scocos)

Pacific Produce

5455 S. 27th St.

As a full-service grocery store, Pacific Produce carries considerable selections of Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese and Thai foods at reasonable prices. Browse its many aisles to find all the fruits, vegetables, meat, seafood, rices, noodles, dairy products, snacks, condiments, beverages and frozen meals that cater to your taste. (Ben Slowey)

Parthenon European Market

8415 W. Greenfield Ave.

“Parthenon” says Greece, and Greek items are prominent. “European Market” speaks to products from the Balkans, Western Asia, Scandinavia, Italy and elsewhere. Parthenon is a place for olives and olive oil, pasta sauce and yogurt, cheese and tzatziki, pumpernickel and pita bread. Polish vodka and Serbian brandy share the shelves with a wide selection of Greek wine. The small deli offers spinach pie, Greek salad and more. (David Luhrssen)

Wioletta’s Polish Market

3955 S. Howell Ave.

The store has an old fashioned, meaty grocery aroma and is pleasantly retro. Although relatively compact, the market stocks an enormous variety: fresh baked bakery (including that Polish favorite, paczki), a frozen section (pierogis, dumplings), a refrigerated wall with take-outs to go (soups include czarnina, barley and borscht), ample varieties of herring and mackerel, a liquor section filled with vodka, beer and liqueurs—even Polish goods such as bottled mayonnaise and juice. That meat counter features ham, Polish sausage, rolled bacon, hard salami and more. (David Luhrssen)