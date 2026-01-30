Milwaukee's January 2026 Restaurant News

Openings

× Expand Photo via Nadi Plates - Facebook Nadi Plates - Food Truck Nadi Plates food truck at the Harley-Davidson Museum

Food Truck and catering business Nadi Plates is expected to soon take over the former Crossroads Collective space, at 2238 N. Farwell Ave. Nadi Plates offers Italian cuisine such as scratch-made pizzas, calzones, and appetizers like parmesan truffle fries, deconstructed lasagna, balsamic chicken or tofu skewers, meatballs, and focaccia knots.

Allende Cocina Mexicana will open at 170 S. First St., in the former Stack’d Burger Bar space. The new restaurant, operated by Cesar Lopez, whose family owns Cielito Lindo (733 S. Second St.), will focus on traditional Mexican dishes such as grilled asada tacos and mole enchiladas.

The Bad Piggy, a Puerto Rican food truck, will open a brick-and-mortar space at 4068 S. Howell Ave., in the former Campbell’s Irish Pub location. As the name implies, The Bad Piggy will feature pork dishes, along with empanadas, and plantain dishes such as mofongo and pasteles.

Artisan frozen pizza maker and farmers market vendor Cedar Teeth is planning a brick-and-mortar shop in the Bay View neighborhood. The pizza maker is known for sourdough crusts, and vegetarian/vegan options like Cheezus Chrust!!, with tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan and basil; Hot Honey Burrata, with garlic cream sauce, burrata, ramps and vegi-bacon; and Strawberry Manilow, with strawberries, basil sauce and goat cheese.

At its farmers market stands, vegan oat-based cheese is available as a substitute for dairy cheese, and plant-based meats can be added on. The restaurant is expected to feature these same customizable pizza options. Cedar Teeth also makes Thunderbird, a smoked vegan “chicken,” and other vegetarian specialties.

Kudos

The James Beard Foundation announced this year’s semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards, often considered the Oscars of the culinary world. Several Milwaukee food and beverage professionals received nods.

Expand Photo via 1033 Omakase - Instagram Chef Ray Worawit Boonyapituksakul - 1033 Omakase Co-owner and Executive Chef Ray Worawit Boonyapituksakul at work at 1033 Omakase

In the national category for Best New Restaurant is 1033 Omakase (1033 S. First St.). “Omakase” is the intimate Japanese dining experience where the diner “leaves it up to you”— “you” being the chef—to create a multicourse meal.

Semifinalists in the national category for Outstanding Bar is The Mothership (2301 S. Logan Avenue). The sustainably minded bar with craft cocktails and a corner vibe ambiance has gained a following in Milwaukee and beyond.

Vanesse Rose of Mother's (2900 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) is a semifinalist in the national category for Emerging Chef.

Three chefs in the Milwaukee area have been named semifinalists for Best Chef in the Midwest category: Zak Baker of Ca’Lucchenzo (6030 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa), and the team behind Goodkind (2457 S. Wentworth Avenue), Lisa Kirkpatrick and Paul Zerkel.

National semifinalists food and beverage professionals from Door County, Madison and Appleton also received semifinalists nominations. Finalists for the 2026 James Beard Awards will be announced March 31.

This and That

Expand Photo via Ubuntu MKE - Facebook Flavors of Africa + Diaspora - History of Southern Farmers event Guests line up for food at Flavors of Africa + Diaspora's "History of Southern Farmers" workshop event at Alice's Garden Urban Farm

Flavors of Africa + Diaspora, presented by Ubuntu MKE, returns for a second year, from 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Urban Ecology Center’s Prairie Springs on Park, 1420 E. Park Pl.

The event is the brainchild of Yollande Tchouapi, an executive at Johnson Controls and former owner of the West African and Jamaican restaurant Irie Zulu. With a goal of celebrating the influence of the African diaspora on modern American cuisine, the gala will include a diverse array of chefs and food/beverage entrepreneurs. Attendees can enjoy offerings from Nell Benton, long-time owner/operator of the former The National Café; Gregory León of Amilinda; Dana Spandet of Flour Girl & Flame; Justin Aprahamian of Sanford; Imani Graham of Mentionable Eats; MKE Wine Academy; SoulKombucha; and many more.

Entertainment will be provided by Panadanza Dance Company, performing Afro-Brazilian salsa and meringue dance styles; Afro-jazz music by T’Challa; and Cameroon and Nigerian masquerades by Odenigbo Group. To learn more or purchase tickets for the gala and chef showcase, visit ubuntumke.com and flavorsofafricawi.com.

Glorioso’s Italian Market (1011 E. Brady St.) reopened this month after an October 3 fire damaged in the store’s retail space.

Glorioso's was opened in 1946 by brothers Joe, Eddie and Teddy Glorioso. The Glorioso family operated the market until 2024, when they sold the business to its current owners, Glorioso’s Fratelli, LLC – a multi-store Italian family grocer based in Illinois.

Glorioso’s will host a Grand Reopening 80th Anniversary Celebration through February 28, with specials and giveaways. There will be free Glorioso’s Artisan Dried Pasta to current and new rewards members; a special sales flyer featuring customers’ favorite Glorioso’s products; a chance to enter to win a trip for two to Rome, Italy, or a chance to win a choice of a jar of Glorioso’s sauce or deli sandwich once a week for an entire year.

Also available for purchase is a limited edition, Glorioso’s 80th anniversary T-shirt.

On Saturday, February 21, customers can enjoy anniversary cake and coffee with owners Carmine, Dominic, and Paolo Presta, along with Michael Glorioso and his wife Pam, from 11a.m.-1 p.m.

The Milwaukee Public Market, in partnership with Radio Milwaukee, launched a free monthly winter music series, Market Unplugged. As a sister series to the Market’s summer Riverwalk Commons Concert Series, the indoor Market Unplugged began January 9 with The Panoptics and Ben Mulwana. It continues February 13 with Nick Maas and Caley Conway; March 13 with Will Pfrang and Bear in the Forest; and concludes April 10 with Wave Chapelle and Violet Wilder.

The Bartolotta Restaurants has promoted three long-time chefs to Executive Chef positions. Chef Brent Davis had been serving as Chef de Cuisine of Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant and has been elevated to Executive Chef. Chef Luis Rios Ramos, previously Chef de Cuisine at Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse – Brookfield, has been elevated to Executive Chef. Chef Brian Potter, previously Executive Sous Chef for the Italian Community Center, has been elevated to Executive Chef.

Closures

As reported in the Shepherd Express’ December Restaurant News, East Side natural foods staple Beans & Barley will close January 31. Since the upcoming closing was announced by the business last month, customers have been flocking to the café-market-deli for one last taste of their favorite Beans’ dishes and grab-and-go items. Check out Beans’ social media for daily hours and updates.

Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Bavette exterior Bavette

Chef Karen Bell closed her Third Ward restaurant and butcher shop Bavette La Boucherie (217 N. Broadway) on January 17. The five-time James Beard Award nominee cited she wanted to spend more time with family.

Since August, Bell reduced Bavette’s service to lunchtime-only hours; a hint that a closure might be imminent. Bavette opened in 2013 at 330 E. Menomonee St. and moved to the Broadway Street location in 2022.