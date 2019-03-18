Milwaukee Madness Beer Bracket Kicks Off This Week

TIMELINE: March 20-22, 2019: Thirsty 32. This will bring the list of 32 beers down to 16. March 23-24, 2019: Stout 16. This will bring the list of 16 beers down to 8. March 28-29, 2019: Essential 8. This will bring the list of 8 beers down to 4. March 30-31, 2019: Flavorful 4. This will bring the list of 4 beers down to 2. April 4-7, 2019: Last call. Final round of voting. April 13, 2019: Winner crowned at Stein & Dine 2019

Milwaukee’s craft beer scene is alive and thriving in 2019! To celebrate that, we're excited to launch Shepherd Express' first-ever Milwaukee Madness Beer Bracket competition ahead of Stein & Dine 2019.

The Beer Bracket is a single elimination, bracket-style competition featuring 32 local Milwaukee craft beers selected by the brewers themselves.

Who moves on from each round is decided by YOU, Milwaukee's craft beer fans.

All 32 beers have been submitted and they were randomly seeded into the tournament bracket. Based on the seeding of the bracket, beers have been paired together for one-on-one matchups between each other. The top vote-getter in the pairing moves on to the next round!

We've signed up just about every brewery you can think of in the Milwaukee area for this competition. We do have some reliable heavy hitters, but there are plenty of newcomers as well! Get out and support these local breweries this spring.

Voting in the first round, the Thirsty 32, starts on Wednesday, March 20. Voting will take place at ShepherdExpress.com/BeerBracket.

All voters will be entered in for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Stein & Dine 2019!

The winner of the 2019 Milwaukee Madness Craft Beer Bracket will be announced at Stein & Dine 2019.

Here are all of the first round matchups:

Moran's Pub Region

Happy Place Midwest Pale Ale | Third Space Brewing Co. Reward Double IPA | Good City Brewing Oktoberfest | Water Street Brewery Rose's Sour | Component Brewing Co. All Work and No Play IPA | New Barons Brewing Cooperative MKE IPA | Milwaukee Brewing Co. Taste Buds NEIPA | Vennture Brew. Co. Straight Chedd Apricot Pale Ale | Broken Bat Brewing Co.

Milwaukee Classic Pizza Region

Coconut Porter | City Lights Brewing Co. BOTM's Up Milkshake IPA | Eagle Park Brewing Co. Pineapple X-Press Belgian Tripel | Sprecher Brewery Naked Threesome IPA | Raised Grain Brewing Co. BatSh!t Crazy Coffee Brown Ale | MobCraft Beer Palladius American Pale Ale | Faklandia Brewery Melms Rye Amber | Melms Brewing Co. Devil Monkey IIPA | Dead Bird Brewing

Gingerz Sports Pub and Grill Region

Juice Packets Citra IPA | Fermentorium Dear Abbey Belgian Tripel | Racine Brewing Co. Ice Age Ale IPA | Delafield Brewhaus Toast Mahone Imperial Milk Stout | Stock House Brewing Co. The Imperative Pale Ale | Enlightened Brewing Co. Unkel Dunkel Dunkelweizen | Bavarian Bierhaus Treffpunkt Kolsch | Gathering Place Language of Love French Saison | Brewfinity Brewing Co.

Major Goolsby's Region

Biloba Blanc | Biloba Brewing Co. Big Hazy NEIPA | Big Head Brewing Co. Vanilla Porter | Rebellion Brewing Sproose Double IPA | Black Husky Brewing Riverwest Stein Amber Lager | Lakefront Brewery The Cashmere Sweater (Hash Cash) IPA | 1840 Brewing Co. Damn! That’s Good Double IPA | Explorium Brewpub Ach Ya Der Hey-Fe Weizen | Urban Harvest Brewing Co.

Download printable bracket here.