Milwaukee March 2026 Restaurant News

× Expand Photo via 3rd Street Market Hall 3rd Street Market Hall Annex at American Family Field Milwaukee Brewers fans enjoy food during a game at 3rd Street Market Hall Annex in American Family Field

Pedro’s South American Food opened a new brick-and-mortar location at 6969 N. Port Washington Road, Glendale. The restaurant began as a food truck and quickly gained a following for its empanadas, tamales, and arepas.

Allende Cocina Mexicana opened March 6 in the former Stack’d Burger Bar space, 160 S. First St. The new eatery is owned by restaurant industry veteran Cesar Lopez. Allende Cocina Mexicana features Mexican classics such as enchiladas, burritos, tacos, a Friday fish fry and shrimp tacos, along with a full bar.

Num Pang, a Cambodian sandwich shop, joins the vendor lineup at 3rd Street Market Hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. The restaurant, run by the husband-and-wife team of Nikki and Brian Podgorski, features Southeast Asian-inspired flavors with sweet and sour notes. Sandwiches will be served on baguettes baked fresh every morning.

7 Brew, a drive-thru only coffee chain offering approximately 20,000 drink combinations, is planning a new location at 5265 N. Port Washington Road, in Glendale. Plans include a 530-square-foot coffee shop with double drive-through lanes and an outdoor patio. It will be one of three locations planned for the Milwaukee-area.

Milwaukee Brewers fans will have even more food options this season at American Family Field. Fair Foods, a new stand located within the 3rd Street Market Hall Annex (right-field loge level), features deep-fried kringle, corn dogs, cream puffs and nachos on a stick.

Also at the ballpark, the 3rd Street Market Hall Annex added Bebe Zito, with chicken sandwiches, tenders, ice cream, and “dirty sodas.” In addition, The Alley Food Truck Park, on the left-field loge level, welcomes K&L’s BBQ, specializing in pulled pork and brisket sandwiches.

This and That

Expand Photo via Kennedy Disease Association Chef Dan Jacobs Chef Dan Jacobs

The Bartolotta Restaurants will showcase Easter brunch and dinner features April 5 at its restaurants, Bacchus, The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant, Joey Gerard’s - A Bartolotta Supper Club, Harbor House, Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro, Mr. B’s A Bartolotta Steakhouse’s Brookfield and Mequon locations, and Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993. As the exclusive caterer for the Italian Community Center, Bartolotta’s will serve an Easter brunch buffet there from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., featuring an appetizer station, chef-made omelet station, breakfast station, entrée station, carving station, children’s station, and a sweets station.

All Bartolotta Restaurants will have a $25 per person credit card deposit for Easter Sunday reservations. Guests must contact the location at least three days before their reservation to cancel to not lose the deposit. To learn more, visit bartolottas.com/events/easter-bartolotta-restaurants.

Skylight Music Theatre has partnered with Tre Rivali and The Journeyman Hotel to offer curated “dinner-and-a-show” experiences. Packages combine dining, hotel stays, and live performances for a night out in the Historic Third Ward. To learn more, visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org/post/skylight-music-theatre-and-tre-rivali-unveil-new-third-ward-packages-for-a-perfect-night-out.

Chefs from Milwaukee and nationwide will gather for the seventh annual Dim Sum Give Sum food festival and fundraiser event from noon to 3 p.m., April 19, at the Italian Community Center. The event, organized by chefs Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite of EsterEv and DanDan, features Jacob’s fellow contestants from “Top Chef: Wisconsin” and the Food Network’s “Tournament of Champions VII.”

The event will feature creative food offerings while raising money for a good cause, the Kennedy’s Disease Association. Jacobs was diagnosed with Kennedy’s Disease, a neuromuscular disorder, in 2016. Tickets are available online via OpenTable.

Closings

Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Exterior - Rare Steakhouse Rare Steakhouse

Two Biggby Coffee locations—at Red Arrow Park, 920 N. Water St., and 7700 S. Lovers Lane Road #100, in Franklin—abruptly closed this month. Both locations of the Michigan-based franchise were owned by Milwaukee friends and business partners Keith Washington and Curtis Grace, who had also planned to open a Biggby Coffee spot in Cudahy. That store never materialized.

Rare Steakhouse Milwaukee (833 E. Michigan St.) has closed. A message on the restaurant’s now-defunct Facebook page read: “Our Milwaukee location is closed as we evaluate the future of the space. We’re grateful for your support and appreciate your understanding during this transition.” The restaurant, known for high-end cuts of beef, operated for nearly a decade.

Pakeng Palace (3730 W. National Ave.) closed after more than a decade in business. The menu featured pork nuggets, egg rolls, spicy Hmong sausage, and pork or beef laab (a savoy, spicy meat salad) along with a bar and karaoke nights. The owners hinted via social media that they are planning a new Asian Fusion restaurant in its place.

DanDan was temporarily closed for a weekend by the Milwaukee Health Department due to pest activity observed during a routine inspection. The restaurant passed the follow-up health inspection and reopened March 23.

Two other restaurants in the Historic Third Ward, The Wicked Hop and Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, were also temporarily shut down within the last month for health code violations. Both have since reopened following re-inspection.