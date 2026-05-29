Milwaukee May 2026 Restaurant News

× Expand Photo via Oakberry Acai - Yelp Oakberry Acai in Bay View Oakberry Acai in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood

Openings

Oakberry Açaí franchisees Tyler Schmitz and Vanessa Durand are planning to open a second Milwaukee location of the fast-casual bowl and smoothie restaurant on the campus of Marquette University. Their current Oakberry Açaí location is located at 2142 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., in the Bay View neighborhood.

South American-themed restaurant Fiesta Latina opened at 5108 W. Bluemound Road. Owned and operated by veteran restaurateur Valdemar Escobar; the menu is inspired by cuisines of Peru, Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador and features items such as empanadas and ceviche.

Four new food vendors are joining Summerfest for the 2026 festival season: Jimmy Ward's Grill, at the Generac Power Stage, will feature options such as the Big Jim Burger and the Ward's Cheese Steak Sandwich, and a BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich. Also at the Generac Power Stage, Montacos Taqueria will serve up Birria Egg Rolls and a Walking Taco. Wild Dog will offer hot dogs such as the Italian Stallion, and an Elote Dog.

At Summerfest’s North Gate, The Wisconsin Table will offer festival-goers Wisconsin-inspired fare such as A Loaded Bloody Mary Burger, and a WI Pretzel Charcuterie.

Siblings Hae Jin Park and Jung-woo Park will open Soonja’s Seoul Pocha in the former National Café space, 839 W. National Ave. Named after Soonja, the siblings’ mother and restauranteur who operated restaurants in South Korea and Milwaukee, the restaurant promises a “Korean-style pub experience rooted in family tradition,” with options such as seafood pancakes, grilled Spam and eggs, rice cakes and sausage skewers, and Korean street food like tteokboki (cylinder-shaped rice cakes in a spicy sauce), fried seaweed rolls, and craft cocktails.

After 9 p.m., Soonja’s will shift to a late-night menu with a variety of ramen, along with loaded fries and chicken tenders.

Expand Photo courtesy Roundhouse Beer Garden Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina

The Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina reopened for the season on May 21. The Beer Garden, run by the Bartolotta Restaurants, features live music on Wednesdays and Sundays starting at 5 p.m., along with offerings from Milwaukee Pretzel Company, Johnsonville, Central Standard Distillery, Lakefront Brewery, New Glarus Brewing and many more.

Indeed Brewing opened its seasonal rooftop bar, UpTop, located on the fifth floor of the Eagleknit building at 507 S. 2nd Street, across the street from its taproom. Through mid-October, customers can catch breathtaking views of downtown, the lakefront and the Hoan bridge while exploring Indeed’s newly expanded selection of draft and canned beer, THC drinks (2 to 10 mgs), wine and non-alcoholic options. Locally made snacks include pizza from Cedar Teeth and soft pretzels from Milwaukee Pretzel Co.

Cheba Hut “Toasted” Subs franchisees RC and Heather Huhn opened their third location of the cannabis-themed sandwich franchise at 8871 W. Sura Lane, in the 84 South Shopping Complex in Greenfield. The couple’s Milwaukee locations are at 2202 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., and 2907 N. Oakland Ave.

Cheba Hut is known for creative toasted subs with veggie or meat options, along with a playful cannabis theme, although none of the food or beverages contain cannabis.

This and That

Beginning June 6th and through fall, Mason Street Grill (425 E. Mason St.) will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a series of curated dinners including Steaks & Spirits, a Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Dinner, an Opus One wine pairings dinner, chef-led demonstrations, legacy menu moments and a signature anniversary dinner honoring founding chef Mark Weber. To learn more, visit masonstreetgrill.com.

On Thursday, June 11, Milwaukee ChopHouse (633 N. Fifth St.) will host Prime & Pours: A Luxe Pairing Experience. The six-course beef tasting menu, with curated wine pairings, will feature Wagyu, dry-aged cuts and dessert. To learn more, visit eventbrite.com/e/prime-pours-a-luxe-pairing-experience-tickets-1989423476171?aff=oddtdtcreator.

On Saturday, June 13, Lowlands Hospitality Group will transform Wauwatosa Village into a European-style street festival with the debut of Lowlands Belgian Bier Fest—a one-day celebration of one of the world’s most revered bier cultures. The event helps celebrate the 20th anniversary of the restaurant group, which opened its flagship eatery, Café Hollander, on Downer Avenue, in 2006. To learn more, visit lowlandsbelgianbierfest.com.

Closings

Ruta Kahate, owner and chef of Ruta’s Fresh Indian Fare, closed her location at 207 W. Freshwater Way, in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, on April 30 and is looking for a new space. High rent was cited as the reason for the closure. Ruta’s first opened as a vendor in 2021 at the now-closed Crossroads Collective and moved to the Walker’s Point space in 2023.

Ruta’s Fresh Indian Fare focuses on approachable bowls, curries, sandwiches, salads and stews that demystifies Indian cuisine while highlighting its Ayurvedic health properties. Follow Ruta’s on social media for updates about their new location.