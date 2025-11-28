Milwaukee's November 2025 Restaurant News

× Expand Photo Via The Mothership - Facebook The Mothership

EE-sane (1806 N. Farwell Ave.) reopened after a remodeling of the space with an additional bar section and a refreshed dining room. The restaurant, featuring Thai and Lao cuisine, also expanded its menu with khao poon (spicy vermicelli soup) and khao soi (rice noodles and pork soup).

Cuppa Tosa Kitchen & Cafe is moving to a new space at 11320 W. Bluemound Road. The breakfast and lunch spot opened in Wauwatosa in 2020 at Bluemound and Mayfair and is known for brioche French toast, pancakes and waffles, along with sandwiches and wraps.

The Argo, a new event venue located in the former Fox Bay Theater at 334 E. Silver Spring Dr., Whitefish Bay, celebrates its grand opening weekend with its first public event on December 5. Local artists Chris Haise Band and Zach Pietrini will perform, along with Nashville-based alt-pop trio VEAUX. The event will also serve as a fundraiser, with profits given back to local music programs. The Argo has a bar and kitchen with food by James Beard Ward nominee and Top Chef finalist Dan Jacobs, as well as an upstairs ballroom for public events and private rentals.

On December 6, Goran and Morgan of Milwaukee’s own The Gufs continue the party, celebrating the 30th Anniversary of their seminal album Collide.

OG Pub & Grille opened in the former The Original space, 2498 N. Bartlett Ave. The restaurant features appetizers, sandwiches and elevated pub fare, craft cocktails, and a Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Mothership (2301 S. Logan Ave.) in Bay View reopened Nov. 11 after record-level flooding in the Milwaukee area on Aug.9 severely damaged the building and destroyed bar equipment, along with $90,000 worth of inventory.

The bar reopened with a menu of beer, wine and craft cocktails such as the holiday features Feetfinder Snobunny, and Chapina en Oaxaca. The draft beer and cocktails will return upon installation of the bar’s tap lines. A GoFundMe effort, along with other fundraisers held by neighborhood businesses, helped The Mothership reopen.

This and That

PufferFish and The Tin Window will again team up to host licensed holiday pop-up events in Milwaukee. The Sippin’ Santa tropical Christmas pop-up will return to PufferFish (411 E. Mason St.). Entering its third season, the beloved rooftop bar launched its holiday transformation on Friday, Nov. 21 and will run through the end of December.

Just south of PufferFish, The Tin Widow (703 S. Second St.), will debut its sixth season of Miracle on 2nd Street pop-up on November 28 and run through Jan. 4, 2026.

Lowlands Group will bring back its Winter Experiences—heated, private outdoor dining destinations that help guests celebrate the holidays. Reservations open November 17, with the first available date on Black Friday, November 28.

The Lowlands Group’s annual Stella's Toy Drive is underway and continues throughout the season. For more information, visit lowlandsgroup.com/3rd-annual-stellas-toy-drive.

The Bartolotta Restaurants has brought back its popular holiday gift card bonus sale. New this year, guests can order to-go holiday side offerings from Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse – Brookfield. The all-new take-home menu features side dishes and desserts to help take the hassle out of holiday meal prep. For more information, visit bartolottas.com/holiday-sides

Closures

Popular hot dog restaurant Martino’s (1215 W. Layton Ave.) announced it is closing after almost 48 years in business. The last day of service will be December 19. The restaurant is known for signature Vienna Beef, Chicago style or Chili Cheese hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, fish fry, sides and desserts.

Martino’s was founded by Mary Anderson on February 14,1977. In 2000, Anderson’s son, TJ, and his wife, Cathy, bought Martino’s. Mary Anderson died of ovarian cancer in 2009.

“After nearly five decades of serving Milwaukee with our signature hot dogs, homemade comfort food, bakery, and warm hospitality, Martino’s will be closing its doors on 13th & Layton Ave. This decision did not come easily, but after 48 wonderful years, we are filled with gratitude for the countless memories, friendships, and stories shared within these walls,” said TJ & Cathy Anderson in an online statement.

The couple teased that Martino’s may live on in other ways: “While our restaurant will no longer operate in its current form, we are exploring new opportunities and remain hopeful for what the future may bring,” and “Stay tuned for the next chapter…”