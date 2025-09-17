Milwaukee Oktoberfest Guide 2025

Oktoberfest, which generally actually is celebrated in September, is a time-honored tradition in Milwaukee, and this year promises plenty of Ein Prositing no matter where you live, so here's our annual guide to help you find an Oktoberfest of your own!

Barktoberest - Walk Run Wag 2025 for MADACC -

  • Estabrook Beer Garden
  • 4600 Estabrook Pkwy., Milwaukee
  • Saturday Sept. 13.
  • runsignup.com/Race/WI/Milwaukee/WalkRunWagForMADACC2025

Bavarian Bierhaus Oktoberfest

Cedarburg Oktoberfest

Duesterbeck's Brewing Company Oktoberfest

  • Duesterbeck's Brewing Co.
  • N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn
  • Saturday, Oct. 4
  • dbcbrewery.com/event-details/oktoberfest

Elktoberfest in Elkhart Lake

Elm Grove Oktoberfest

  • Elm Grove Village Park
  • Sept. 19-20
  • 13600 Juneau Blvd., Elm Grove

Germantown Hunsrucker Oktoberfest

  • Dheinsville Historical Park
  • Holy Hill Road, Hwy 145/Fond du Lac Ave. & Maple Rd., Germantown
  • Sept. 27-28
  • germantownhistoricalsociety.org/oktoberfest

Milwaukee Oktoberfests

New Glarus Oktoberfest

  • 418 Railroad St., New Glarus
  • Sept. 26-29
  • (608) 527-2095
  • Swisstown.com/oktoberfest

Master Brewer Dan Carey of New Glarus Brewing Co smiles as he pours fresh beer from a wooden keg during Oktoberfest, capturing the lively spirit of the festival’s Bavarian celebration. Come celebrate with us September 26-29 in America's Little Switzerland!  

Oktoberfest of Greater Racine

  • Franksville Craft Beer Garden
  • Thursdays through Sundays
  • 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville
  • hopheadscraftbeer.com/beer-garden

Our Lady of Lourdes - Milwaukee Oktoberfest Artisan Fair

  • Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
  • 3722 S. 58th St., Milwaukee
  • Oct. 10-12
  • ololmke.org/Oktoberfest

Saint Augustine Oktoberfest

School Sisters of St. Francis Oktoberfest

Make a “wunderbar” difference when you support the School Sisters of St. Francis’ fall fundraising event. Featuring two live bands, fun and games, homemade bakery, craft sale, delicious food and more. 

Waukesha Oktoberfest