Milwaukee Oktoberfest Guide 2025

Photo by Anton Vierietin - Getty Images
Toasting at Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest, which generally actually is celebrated in September, is a time-honored tradition in Milwaukee, and this year promises plenty of Ein Prositing no matter where you live, so here's our annual guide to help you find an Oktoberfest of your own!
Barktoberest - Walk Run Wag 2025 for MADACC -
- Estabrook Beer Garden
- 4600 Estabrook Pkwy., Milwaukee
- Saturday Sept. 13.
- runsignup.com/Race/WI/Milwaukee/WalkRunWagForMADACC2025
Bavarian Bierhaus Oktoberfest
- Old Heidelberg Park at the Bavarian Bierhaus
- 700 W. Lexington Blvd., Glendale
- Closed Mondays
- https://www.thebavarianbierhaus.com/
Cedarburg Oktoberfest
- Cedarburg Community Center Parking Lot
- W63 N641 Washington Ave., Cedarburg
- October 4-5
- business.cedarburg.org/events/details/oktoberfest-33066
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company Oktoberfest
- Duesterbeck's Brewing Co.
- N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn
- Saturday, Oct. 4
- dbcbrewery.com/event-details/oktoberfest
Elktoberfest in Elkhart Lake
- Celebrated throughout Elkhart Lake
- Saturday, Sept. 20
- www.elkhartlake.com/elktoberfest/
Elm Grove Oktoberfest
- Elm Grove Village Park
- Sept. 19-20
- 13600 Juneau Blvd., Elm Grove
Germantown Hunsrucker Oktoberfest
- Dheinsville Historical Park
- Holy Hill Road, Hwy 145/Fond du Lac Ave. & Maple Rd., Germantown
- Sept. 27-28
- germantownhistoricalsociety.org/oktoberfest
Milwaukee Oktoberfests
- Henry Maier Festival Park
- Oct. 3-5
- milwaukeeoktoberfest.com/
New Glarus Oktoberfest
- 418 Railroad St., New Glarus
- Sept. 26-29
- (608) 527-2095
- Swisstown.com/oktoberfest
Master Brewer Dan Carey of New Glarus Brewing Co smiles as he pours fresh beer from a wooden keg during Oktoberfest, capturing the lively spirit of the festival’s Bavarian celebration. Come celebrate with us September 26-29 in America's Little Switzerland!
Oktoberfest of Greater Racine
- Franksville Craft Beer Garden
- Thursdays through Sundays
- 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville
- hopheadscraftbeer.com/beer-garden
Our Lady of Lourdes - Milwaukee Oktoberfest Artisan Fair
- Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
- 3722 S. 58th St., Milwaukee
- Oct. 10-12
- ololmke.org/Oktoberfest
Saint Augustine Oktoberfest
- Saint Augustine of Hippo Catholic Church
- Sept. 28
- 2350 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee
- staugies.org/oktoberfest
School Sisters of St. Francis Oktoberfest
- St. Joseph Center Garden
- Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- S. 29th St. & W. Orchard St., Milwaukee
- sssf.org/SSSF/Media-Room/Oktoberfest-2025.htm
Make a “wunderbar” difference when you support the School Sisters of St. Francis’ fall fundraising event. Featuring two live bands, fun and games, homemade bakery, craft sale, delicious food and more.
Waukesha Oktoberfest
- Frame Park
- Friday, Sept. 19
- 1150 Frame Park Drive, Waukesha
- waukesha-wi.gov/residents/oktoberfest.php