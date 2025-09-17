Milwaukee Oktoberfest Guide 2025

× Expand Photo by Anton Vierietin - Getty Images Toasting at Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest, which generally actually is celebrated in September, is a time-honored tradition in Milwaukee, and this year promises plenty of Ein Prositing no matter where you live, so here's our annual guide to help you find an Oktoberfest of your own!

Barktoberest - Walk Run Wag 2025 for MADACC -

Estabrook Beer Garden

4600 Estabrook Pkwy., Milwaukee

Saturday Sept. 13.

runsignup.com/Race/WI/Milwaukee/WalkRunWagForMADACC2025

Bavarian Bierhaus Oktoberfest

Old Heidelberg Park at the Bavarian Bierhaus

700 W. Lexington Blvd., Glendale

Closed Mondays

https://www.thebavarianbierhaus.com/

Cedarburg Oktoberfest

Cedarburg Community Center Parking Lot

W63 N641 Washington Ave., Cedarburg

October 4-5

business.cedarburg.org/events/details/oktoberfest-33066

Duesterbeck's Brewing Company Oktoberfest

Duesterbeck's Brewing Co.

N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn

Saturday, Oct. 4

dbcbrewery.com/event-details/oktoberfest

Elktoberfest in Elkhart Lake

Celebrated throughout Elkhart Lake

Saturday, Sept. 20

www.elkhartlake.com/elktoberfest/

Elm Grove Oktoberfest

Elm Grove Village Park

Sept. 19-20

13600 Juneau Blvd., Elm Grove

Germantown Hunsrucker Oktoberfest

Dheinsville Historical Park

Holy Hill Road, Hwy 145/Fond du Lac Ave. & Maple Rd., Germantown

Sept. 27-28

germantownhistoricalsociety.org/oktoberfest

Milwaukee Oktoberfests

Henry Maier Festival Park

Oct. 3-5

milwaukeeoktoberfest.com/

New Glarus Oktoberfest

418 Railroad St., New Glarus

Sept. 26-29

(608) 527-2095

Swisstown.com/oktoberfest

Master Brewer Dan Carey of New Glarus Brewing Co smiles as he pours fresh beer from a wooden keg during Oktoberfest, capturing the lively spirit of the festival’s Bavarian celebration. Come celebrate with us September 26-29 in America's Little Switzerland!

Oktoberfest of Greater Racine

Franksville Craft Beer Garden

Thursdays through Sundays

9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville

hopheadscraftbeer.com/beer-garden

Our Lady of Lourdes - Milwaukee Oktoberfest Artisan Fair

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church

3722 S. 58th St., Milwaukee

Oct. 10-12

ololmke.org/Oktoberfest

Saint Augustine Oktoberfest

Saint Augustine of Hippo Catholic Church

Sept. 28

2350 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee

staugies.org/oktoberfest

School Sisters of St. Francis Oktoberfest

St. Joseph Center Garden

Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

S. 29th St. & W. Orchard St., Milwaukee

sssf.org/SSSF/Media-Room/Oktoberfest-2025.htm

Make a “wunderbar” difference when you support the School Sisters of St. Francis’ fall fundraising event. Featuring two live bands, fun and games, homemade bakery, craft sale, delicious food and more.

Waukesha Oktoberfest