Milwaukee Outdoor Dining Guide 2025

Botanas - Patio The patio at Botanas Restaurant on Fifth Street

Botanas Restaurant

816 S. Fifth St.

Milwaukee

(414) 672-3755

Botanasrestaurant.com

In the summer, sip margaritas and munch on chips and guacamole on Botana’s open-air patio. It’s spacious enough for large groups and also perfect for a table of two. If the outdoor seating is full, request a table under the covered patio to still take advantage of a summer evening. Both options are a great way to enjoy this casual cantina that offers authentic Mexican dishes.

Café Corazon

Café Corazón - Bay View Patio The patio at Café Corazón in Bay View

Multi locations in Bayview, Riverwest & Brown Deer

Corazonmilwaukee.com

The Riverwest location along the Beerline Trail complements the restaurant's bright, fresh Mexican-inspired food. In Bayview, you'll find a quiet, artsy patio tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Kinnickinnic. The Brown Deer location hosts the largest Corazon patio with seating for 60. It too is off the Oak Leaf Trail and features its own outdoor bar.

Café Manna

Café Manna - Patio The patio at Café Manna

3815 N. Brookfield Rd.

Brookfield

(262) 790-2340

Cafemanna.com

Enjoy this summer season at our neighborhood gem located off of Capitol Drive. Sit, socialize and indulge in Manna’s craft cocktails and exciting vegetarian/vegan summer cuisine.

Centro

Centro - Patio The patio at Centro

808 E. Center St.

Milwaukee

(414) 455-3751

Centrocaferiverwest.com

An Italian-inspired, full-service restaurant with delicious food, warm service, and a charming atmosphere…seasonal deck and sunken garden terrace dining … exceptional dining experiences to remember…bar centro jazz lounge next door.

Five O’Clock Steakhouse

Five O'Clock Steakhouse - Patio The patio at Five O'Clock Steakhouse

2416 W. State St.

Milwaukee

(414) 342-3553

Fiveoclocksteakhouse.com

Relax and enjoy your supper club experience on our intimate patio lined with beautiful flowers and firepit. Five O’Clock Steakhouse specializes in serving award winning steaks and seafood paired with a notable wine list, classic cocktails and outstanding personalized service.

Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina

Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina

1750 N Lincoln Memorial Dr

Milwaukee

(414) 395-4909

roundhousemke.com

An updated venue serving all those drawn to this freshwater coastline. Serving up snacks, drinks and sundries, it’s your one-stop shop before setting sail. Not heading out on the water? Food and drinks purchased at Roundhouse Beer Garden can be enjoyed on the comfortable park-like lawn surrounding our building. Drinking at Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina supports future Milwaukee County park projects.

The Pasta Tree

Pasta Tree - Patio The patio at the Pasta Tree

1503 N. Farwell Ave.

Milwaukee

(414) 276-8867

pastatreemilwaukee.com

Tucked behind The Pasta Tree, our enchanting Secret Garden patio glows with twinkling lights, lush blooms, and romantic charm—Milwaukee’s most magical dining escape.