Milwaukee Outdoor Dining Guide 2025

Botanas Restaurant
In the summer, sip margaritas and munch on chips and guacamole on Botana’s open-air patio. It’s spacious enough for large groups and also perfect for a table of two. If the outdoor seating is full, request a table under the covered patio to still take advantage of a summer evening. Both options are a great way to enjoy this casual cantina that offers authentic Mexican dishes.
Café Corazon
The Riverwest location along the Beerline Trail complements the restaurant's bright, fresh Mexican-inspired food. In Bayview, you'll find a quiet, artsy patio tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Kinnickinnic. The Brown Deer location hosts the largest Corazon patio with seating for 60. It too is off the Oak Leaf Trail and features its own outdoor bar.
Café Manna
Enjoy this summer season at our neighborhood gem located off of Capitol Drive. Sit, socialize and indulge in Manna’s craft cocktails and exciting vegetarian/vegan summer cuisine.
Centro
An Italian-inspired, full-service restaurant with delicious food, warm service, and a charming atmosphere…seasonal deck and sunken garden terrace dining … exceptional dining experiences to remember…bar centro jazz lounge next door.
Five O'Clock Steakhouse
Relax and enjoy your supper club experience on our intimate patio lined with beautiful flowers and firepit. Five O’Clock Steakhouse specializes in serving award winning steaks and seafood paired with a notable wine list, classic cocktails and outstanding personalized service.
Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina
An updated venue serving all those drawn to this freshwater coastline. Serving up snacks, drinks and sundries, it’s your one-stop shop before setting sail. Not heading out on the water? Food and drinks purchased at Roundhouse Beer Garden can be enjoyed on the comfortable park-like lawn surrounding our building. Drinking at Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina supports future Milwaukee County park projects.
The Pasta Tree
Tucked behind The Pasta Tree, our enchanting Secret Garden patio glows with twinkling lights, lush blooms, and romantic charm—Milwaukee’s most magical dining escape.