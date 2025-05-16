Milwaukee Public Market Celebrates 20 Years of Growing Community

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Public Market - milwaukeepublicmarket.org Milwaukee Public Market Exterior - Summer Milwaukee Public Market

In 2005, the Third Ward was still an up-and-coming neighborhood, and “local food” was becoming a buzz phrase. The opening of the Milwaukee Public Market that year helped propel growth in the Third Ward while offering a contemporary showcase for Wisconsin-based food entrepreneurs.

Today, the Market is a destination for locals and out-of-towners seeking quality cheese, wine, fresh seafood, spices, produce, Milwaukee-themed merchandise, and prepared food and beverages in a unique setting. The Market was recently voted #1 Best Public Market in the United States by the USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Market will also join Project for Public Spaces to co-host the 12th International Public Markets Conference this June.

“This is more than just a win for us—it’s another win for Milwaukee,” says Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market and Business Improvement District #2, which owns and operates the Market. “We’re humbled and deeply grateful to our hardworking vendors, our staff, our board, and our patrons, whose support helps make the Market what it is today.”

Building a Gathering Place Around Food

Milwaukee Public Market interior

By bringing fresh groceries and prepared foods back to the Third Ward, the Market honors a neighborhood history that includes Commission Row, a busting wholesale marketplace along Broadway where produce vendors sold their goods. Commission Row operated for more than a century.

The Market’s original vendors included Cedarburg Coffee Roasters, Oskri Organics, Sheridan’s Finest Wines, Sushi-A-Go-Go, The Soup Market, Piacentine's Artisan Bread, El Rey Foods, Ceriello Fine Foods, West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe, St. Paul Fish Company, C. Adams Bakery. The latter three vendors are still there.

In addition to 18 independently owned vendors, the Market also hosts public and private community events and cooking classes. The Market has made the most of its urban outdoor space over the years with attractions such as an outdoor ice bar, a tiki bar, and the Dinky Rink—likely Milwaukee’s smallest outdoor ice-skating rink. They’ve also hosted farmers markets and music events.

“The Market has grown and evolved over the past two decades, but what hasn’t changed is our belief in what a public market can do for a city. We’re here to serve the community, and we’re thankful for the chance to keep doing that every day,” adds Schwartz.

As a co-host of the International Public Markets Conference in June, the Market will draw a global audience of public market advocates and urban leaders. Previously held in cities like Toronto, London and Barcelona, the conference will also showcase Wisconsin markets Sherman Phoenix and the Dane County Farmers Market, along with nonprofit organizations such as Hunger Task Force. Conference conversation topics include food access, placemaking and inclusive economic opportunity. Community members are encouraged to get involved with the Market’s upcoming programming.

“Public markets thrive thanks to the support of their communities,” says Schwartz. “We invite everyone to visit, support our local entrepreneurs, and be part of this exciting year.”

Upcoming events include the Riverwalk Commons Concert Series, which launches June 3; and the 12th International Public Markets Conference June 12-14. For more information on upcoming events at the Market, visit milwaukeepublicmarket.org, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn or X.