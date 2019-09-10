Milwaukee's Oktoberfest 2019 Festival Calendar

German in origin, Oktoberfest is an annual affair that has spread to far-flung corners of the world like Brazil, Australia and China. Though ostensibly an October festival, some of these ever-more popular beer-drinking celebrations are being held as early as August and September. So, with September upon us and October looming, in and around Milwaukee, there are many opportunities to experience the all-things-beer fun. Brush up on your German drinking songs and enjoy a frosty mug at one of the many multi-day Oktoberfests near you. Prost!

Bavarian Bierhaus Oktoberfest Sept. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28; Oct. 5 ($10 admission; free parking) Bavarian Bierhaus in Heidelberg Park, 700 W. Lexington Blvd.

For 60 years, happy crowds have gathered to drink beer, enjoy great food, listen to live music and generally revel in all things German at Heidelberg Park. One of the longest-running Oktoberfests in the area, it’s popular with young and old alike.

Oktoberfest at The Schwabenhof Sept. 27-28 (Free admission) N56 W14750 Silver Spring Drive, Menomonee Falls

Organized by United Donauschwaben of Milwaukee, traditional German dancers, music, beer and food are the name of the game at this Oktoberfest celebration, which features live German bands and a fine biergarten.

Waukesha Oktoberfest Sept. 27-28 (Free admission) Frame Park, 1150 Frame Park Drive

Waukesha’s fourth annual Oktoberfest features all the German beer and food you would expect but sets itself apart with unique events like the Masskrugstemmen Contest (holding a beer straight out in front of you for as long as possible without spilling a drop), living bronze statues and Das Bags Tourney. Admission is free, but a $2 wristband (with the proceeds going to charity) is required to buy or consume alcohol.

Germantown Hunsrucker Oktoberfest Sept. 28-29 (Free admission) N128 W18780 Holy Hill Road

If anyone knows how to throw a German-inspired party, it’s got to be the people of Germantown! This festival features a Dachshund Dash, authentic German food and music, lots of activities for the kids, and, of course, great beer.

Milwaukee Oktoberfest Oct. 4-6 (Free admission) Fiserv Forum Plaza, 901 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

The family friendly Milwaukee Oktoberfest celebrates its 10th year—and its first in the radiant shadow of brand-new Fiserv Forum. Entertainment features wiener dog races, a Miss Oktoberfest competition, brat-eating contest, stein-hoisting competition, cornhole competition, live music, German-themed food, beer and other activities.

Cedarburg Oktoberfest Oct. 5-6 (Free admission) Community Center Parking Lot, W63 N641 Washington Ave.

The charming downtown area of Cedarburg is a perfect backdrop for this Oktoberfest celebration. Consume delicious German beer and traditional foods and dance a polka. Contests with prize awards include Saturday’s Best Lederhosen-Dirndl Judging Contest and a Sauerkraut Eating Contest, and Sunday’s includes a German Spelling Bee (from Ault to Zither). You can also shop at the local merchant marketplace and, for the automobile aficionados, members of the Milwaukee Region Porsche Club of America will be displaying their cars.

Lake Geneva Oktoberfest Oct. 12-13 (Free admission) Downtown Lake Geneva (between Main and Broad streets)

Family friendly activities that visitors of all ages will enjoy are the highlights of this Oktoberfest. German music, food and drink will all be available, but so will bounce houses, pony rides and hayrides. Visit craft stands and local giftshops or stroll to the lakefront to rejoice in the beautiful fall colors along the shore. Pumpkins will be given away.

St. Joseph’s Oktoberfest Oct. 20 (Free admission) 12130 W. Center St.

Combining the best parts of any church festival with the gemütlichkeit of an Oktoberfest celebration works well at St. Joe’s in Wauwatosa. While the bounce houses will keep the kids happy, adults will love the homebrew competition and live, award-winning polka band.