Milwaukee Wine Academy Fosters a Diverse Community of Wine Enthusiasts

× Expand Photo by Jeffrey Coleman Wines at Black Wine Happy Hour Wines made by Black winemakers featured at the Milwaukee Wine Academy's Black Wine Happy Hour event at Thelma Carol Wine Merchants.

Even the most ardent wine drinker might be mystified by terms such as “tannins” or “acidity.” Are all Rieslings sweet? What’s the difference between champagne, cava and prosecco? The Milwaukee Wine Academy answers those questions and more while striving to increase diversity in Milwaukee’s wine space.

Founded in September 2023 by friends Jeffrey K. Coleman, Tim Cole and Derek Hawkins, the Milwaukee Wine Academy hosts wine education classes twice per month at Milwaukee Artist Resource Network (MARN). Past classes include Pinot Noir from Around the World and Garnacha VS. Grenache.

Classes are held twice per month. Each class focuses on a style of wine or a wine region. Four wines are poured. Coleman presents a Power Point lecture about the wine, where it’s grown and the characteristics of the grape. Students smell and taste the wine, discuss its culture, notes, acidity, tannins and learn how to taste wine. Students leave the class prepared with knowledge of what to ask when purchasing wine for their enjoyment.

The Milwaukee Wine Academy also partners with area businesses such as Thelma Carol Wine Merchants, Radio Milwaukee, Sherman Phoenix and Kuumba Juice & Coffee to host special events such as wine field trips, or happy hours. In February, their wine weekend events celebrated Black wine producers during Black History Month. In March, classes and events will honor women winemakers for Women’s History Month.

Coleman, Cole and Hawkins met eight years ago through a Black Male Professionals networking group. They became friends and shared an appreciation for wine. In 2020, Coleman, who had just accepted a job as professor of Spanish Studies at Northwestern University, was looking for research project ideas and chose the topic of Spanish wine. He took classes through the Wine Scholars Guild and recruited Cole to join him.

“It was a full intensive certification for Spanish wine,” Coleman shares. “We spent months studying and drinking lots of Spanish wine. During that time, we discussed the lack of diversity in the wine space here in Milwaukee, and how we could use the knowledge we just obtained to change that in some way.”

Cole recalls how he and Coleman had early conversations with Thelma Carol co-owner/sommelier Jerel Hall about wine spaces and the genesis for Milwaukee Wine Academy. “We had sketched the idea out on a napkin right at his bar,” Cole says. “We appreciate the support from local wine shop owners and wine bars in the city, and our partnership with MARN in providing us with a home early on, which added legitimacy to what we were trying to grow.”

Empowering Diversity in Wine Spaces

A recent Black Wine Happy Hour event at Thelma Carol showcased several Black winemakers such as Chris Christensen of Bodkin Wines, in California. His Where’s Linus? line of natural wines includes a well-balanced red blend of petite Sirah and Zinfandel grapes.

Coleman observes there’s been a lot of discussion in the wine space, especially since 2020, about diversity in the wine industry. Recent nationwide initiatives such as The Roots Fund empowers people of color in the wine industry. “For us at the Milwaukee Wine Academy, it’s about doing that on a local level,” Coleman says.

“People love wine, and Black and brown people have been drinking wine for a very long time,” Coleman adds. “I believe our organization is creating an umbrella so people can enjoy wine together. That’s the piece that’s been missing is that community aspect. We want to be that bridge that brings together different pockets of wine drinkers from all over the city and create a community of wine enthusiasts.”

Wine Education Certification Coming Soon

Milwaukee Wine Academy recently partnered with the Wine Scholar Guild to lead certification classes. The first Spanish Wine Scholar class will run this summer. The certification class, taught by Coleman, will accommodate up to 10 students. Coleman will invite instructors to teach Italian and French wine programs. The classes will provide additional knowledge and expertise to service industry professionals or anyone that wants to expand their wine knowledge.

Although the Milwaukee Wine Academy just launched six months ago, Coleman says the classes are almost always full, and people understand their mission and are interested and engaged.

Cole agrees. “Whether you’re just beginning your wine journey or have been a wine drinker for years, or you’re a professional in the service industry, we want to create a space and a place that’s inviting where you can experience the world of wine.”

For more information, visit mkewineacademy.com.