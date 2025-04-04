Milwaukee Wine Weekend Salutes Wine and Culture

× Expand Photo by Byron Johnson via Milwaukee Wine Academy - mkewineacademy.com Milwaukee Wine Academy Tasting Class Participants scent and sample wine during a Milwaukee Wine Academy class.

The second annual Milwaukee Wine Weekend, April 10-14, will pour big-city energy into a multi-day celebration of elevated wine experiences. Sponsored by the Milwaukee Wine Academy, Milwaukee Wine Weekend features immersive events that include a national author, a wine expo, an award-winning chef and casino-inspired events, taking place at respected locations throughout the city.

"With this year’s Milwaukee Wine Weekend, we are creating new experiences that Milwaukee has never seen. Not only are we elevating the city’s wine culture, but we do so all while embracing the diversity that makes our city and the world of wine so enchanting," says Dr. Jeffrey Coleman, co-founder of Milwaukee Wine Academy.

Events are geared toward wine enthusiasts, causal wine consumers and industry professionals. The weekend kicks off with Milwaukee Wine Weekend Opening Happy Hour, Thursday, April 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thelma Carol Wine Merchants, 605 W. Virginia St.

On Friday, April 11 from 6 to 9 p.m., Vino Royale at the Charles Allis Art Museum (1801 N. Prospect Ave.) is a lively, casino-like setting where guests can play Wine Bingo, Wine Roulette and Blackjack. The event also features live music and prize giveaways.

On Saturday, April 12 from noon to 3 p.m., the Black Wine Expo at Lupi & Iris (777 N. Van Buren St.) offers a premier tasting experience showcasing Black-owned wine brands and producers available in Wisconsin, along with a VIP panel discussion, wine sampling and bottle purchases available through Lupi & Iris.

On Sunday, April 13 from 2 to 4 p.m., Read Between the Wines: Book Talk & Rosé Tasting, welcomes author, certified sommelier and wine educator Charles Springfield to Niche Book Bar (1937 N. Dr. Martine Luther King, Jr. Dr.) for an intimate conversation and tasting experience. Springfield will discuss his book Maneuvering Rosé Wine with Style alongside a guided rosé tasting.

MKE Wine Weekend wraps up on Monday, April 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. with the 414 Day Wine Dinner at The Diplomat (815 E. Brady St.). The five-course wine dinner, led by James Beard Award-winning chef Dane Baldwin, features wines that align with Milwaukee Wine Academy’s mission to promote diversity in the wine industry.

The Milwaukee Wine Academy was founded in September 2023 and is led by Coleman, professor of Spanish Studies at Northwestern University, and business professional Tim Cole. Their mission is to make wine more approachable, diverse, engaging and fun for everyone. They provide high-quality wine education and tasting experiences for all levels of wine lovers through partnerships with local like-minded businesses to host bi-monthly wine education classes and field trip opportunities to local wine shops and restaurants.

For more information and to purchase tickets to Milwaukee Wine Weekend events, visit mkewineacademy.com. Early registration is encouraged; space is limited for each event. Sponsorship and partnership opportunities are also available.