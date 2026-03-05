Milwaukee's 2026 St. Patrick’s Day Guide

× Expand Photo by mediaphotos - Getty Images St. Patrick's Day celebrations

St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, so you can be sure that the celebration will begin in many places on the weekend before March 17.

The Parades

Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick's Day Parade

saintpatricksparade.org

Saturday March 14

St. Patrick’s Day festivities return to downtown Milwaukee with the 58th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade! Join us for one of Milwaukee’s favorite traditions on Saturday, March 14. Visit saintpatricksparade.org for more info!

Bluemound Road St. Patrick's Day Parade

bluemoundparade.com

Saturday March 14 – 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee's West Side parade runs from 65th St. (Balistreri's) to 51st St. (Kelly's Bleachers) on Bluemound Road.

The Pubs

We can be sure that the Milwaukee area's many Irish pubs will all be having a grand time on the big day. So here's a list of pubs — find one near you, wear something green, and hoist a pint!

AJ O'Brady's Irish Pub & Grill, N88 W16495 Main St., Menomonee Falls

Belfast Station Irish Pub, N64 W23246 Main St., Sussex

Bub's Irish Pub, N116 W16218 Main St., Germantown

Champion's Pub, 2417 N. Bartlett Ave., Milwaukee

County Clare Irish Inn & Pub, 1234 N. Astor St. Milwaukee

The highly acclaimed County Clare Irish Restaurant celebrates the music, the food, and the drink of Ireland. Join us for all our St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations: March 14, Parade Day afterparty; March 15, St. Baldrick’s Day fundraising event celebration and March 17, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Party kicking off with a traditional Full Irish Breakfast and live music all day long!

Danny Lynch's, 2300 S. 108th St., West Allis

Erin Inn Irish Pub, 6102 Donegal Road, Town of Erin (Hartford)

Gingerz Irish Pub, 3915 S Howell Ave., Milwaukee

The Harp Irish Pub, 113 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee

House of Guinness, 354 W. Main St., Waukesha

Irish Cottage, 11433 W. Ryan Road, Franklin

Lucky Clover Irish Pub, 1048 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Milwaukee

McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine

McBob's Pub & Grill, 4919 W. North Ave., Milwaukee

Forty years of shenanigans means the biggest and best St. Patrick's Weekend Party we've ever had! Kick off on Thursday March 12 with green beer keg tapping and keep the party going all weekend with live music, free samples, bagpipe and Irish dance performances, and the best corned beef in town!

McGuire's Bar, 6235 W. National Ave., West Allis

McKiernan's Irish Pub & Grill, 2066 S. 37th St., Milwaukee

Mo's Irish Pub - 2 locations:

Downtown: 142 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee

Tosa: 10842 W. Bluemound Road, Wauwatosa

Moran's Pub, 912 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee

Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill, 8933 S. 27th St., Franklin

Murphy's Irish Pub, 1613 W. Wells St., Milwaukee

The celebration begins with a Pre-Paddy’s Day Party on Saturday, March 14, featuring live music by Milwaukee's Addiction from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. On St. Patrick’s Day, Mulligan’s serves a traditional Full Irish Breakfast starting at 7 am; live music begins at 11 a.m. with Ian Gould, Grover Dill and Clove in the massive, heated beer tent. Mulligan’s 17th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party has become the biggest Paddy’s Day celebration on Milwaukee’s south side and a must-attend tradition for locals and visitors alike.

Nettie's Irish Pub, 733 W. Wisconsin Ave., Pewaukee

O'Brien's Irish-American Pub, 4928 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee

O'Connor's Perfect Pint, 8423 W Greenfield Ave., West Allis

O'Donogue's Irish Pub, 13225 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove

O'Lydia's Bar and Grill, 338 S. First St., Milwaukee

O'Sullivan's Public House, 12525 W North Ave., Brookfield

Paddy's Pub, 2339 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee

The Thistle & Shamrock, 3430 N. 84th St., Milwaukee

Trinity Three Irish Pubs, 125 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee