Milwaukee's February 2026 Restaurant News

× Expand Photo via Wantable Café - Facebook Wantable Café Wantable Café in Walker's Point

Jordanian-based Al Hamawi plans to open its first Middle Eastern coffee shop in Wisconsin. Located at the former Kim’s Thai spot at 938 W. Layton Ave., Al Hamawi will feature coffee, Arabian sweets, chocolate, dried fruits, nuts and more. Al Hamawi currently operates three cafes in Illinois.

A Milwaukee entrepreneur plans to transform a tax-foreclosed building at 1633-35 W. Center St. into the Corner Café. The neighborhood café concept will feature healthy entrees and comfort food.

The owners of Milwaukee Brat House have transformed their East Side establishment, WürstBar MKE (1239 E. Brady St.), into a new concept, Underground Tavern. The “no frills dive bar with high-key character” features the classic pilsners that made Milwaukee famous—PBR, Schlitz, Miller and Blatz—along with a few crafts brews, seltzers and wines. The food menu’s got pub classics such as burgers, chicken and pork sandwiches, fries, cheese curds and sides.

41Fork Hospitality has partnered with Walkers Point-based Wantable, an online personal styling service, to reopen their Wantable Café (123 E. Walker St.) as 41Fork Exchange@Wantable Café. The café will provide a gathering space to support Wantable employees, guests and the surrounding community with weekday breakfast and lunch service, Vennture coffee, grab-and-go items, croissant sandwiches, grain bowls, salads, snacks and varieties of Roman-style focaccia pizza sold by the weight.

41Fork Hospitality is a woman-owned, Milwaukee-based hospitality collective that also operates Noble Catering & Events, Neat Beverage Catering, Pearl & Cade and Brixton’s Turn.

Bartolotta Restaurants announced it has a new concept, High Stakes by Bartolotta, to replace their former downtown restaurant Rumpus Room at 1030 N. Water St.

High Stakes by Bartolotta is touted as a “sophisticated and distinctive new European-inspired steakhouse experience” and is anticipated to open this summer.

Upscale Mediterranean restaurant aya opened at 700 E. Kilbourn Ave., Ste. 100, in the Ascent MKE apartment complex. Aya is operated by Fatima and Hanish Kumar, co-owners of Saffron Modern Indian. Menu details weren’t available at press time, but the concept is expected to be “Mediterranean-inspired Middle Eastern cuisine.”

Draft & Co. opened in the Vel R. Phillips Plaza, 401 W. Wisconsin Ave. The pub is operated by Draft & Vessel and serves crafts beers from local breweries, domestic classics like Miller Lite, imported brews, and cocktails, wine, seltzers, THC drinks and non-alcoholic beverages. A limited food menu features smash burgers, chicken tenders, fries, and sides.

Expand Photo via SapSap - Facebook SapSap sign in 3rd Street Market Hall SapSap sign in 3rd Street Market Hall

Laotian food truck SapSap has opened a second location in a hawker stall at 3rd Street Market Hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. SapSap also has a location at Zocalo Food Truck Park (636 S. Sixth St.). The restaurant features small bites, sticky rice and noodle dishes such as coconut red curry.

SapSap was founded a decade ago by Alex Hanesakda when he sold Laotian food at pop-ups. SapSap had a brick-and-mortar space in Mount Pleasant from 2021 to 2023.

La Masa Empanada Bar opened in the Milwaukee Public Market, 400 N. Water St. The Argentine-inspired dining experience features more than 20 oven-baked empanadas such as Beef Barbecue, Soy Chorizo y Potato and Cheese Curd n’ Bacon, along with signature cocktails and a sangria tap tower.

Angel’s Share Hospitality Group is planning a new year-round outdoor dining restaurant, The Forge, at 2102 WI-164, in Richfield. Angels’ Share currently operates The Stillery, and Relish Supper Club in northwestern suburban communities.

This and That

Mister Barbeque, which quickly gained a following for its slow-smoked barbecue, vacated its storefront at 4666 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy. The restaurant still operates its food truck, with pick-up and delivery options.

Mister Barbeque opened its brick-and-mortar location on Packard Avenue in October 2024. The property, which formerly housed Hibachi Japanese grill, Suzy’s Café and a George Webb restaurant, was listed for sale in 2025 but is now off the market, according to real estate listings on LoopNet and Zillow.

Closings

Sam's Place Jazz Café (3338 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive) closed after five years in business, citing economic challenges and rising costs. For five years, Sam’s Place provided a community space for good food, coffee and great live music performed by national artists and teen music students.

Owner Sam Belton has a bachelor's degree in music performance from the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, a teaching certificate from Alverno College, and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Lesley College. He performed with legendary local groups including the Esquires, and he taught music at Milwaukee Public Schools.

Expand Photo by Michael Burmesch Café Manna exterior Café Manna

Café Manna (3815 N. Brookfield Road, Brookfield), the popular vegetarian restaurant that opened in Brookfield in 2008, announced it will close March 14. The restaurant is known for a 100% vegetarian menu with unique options such as an Italian “beef” sub made with seitan plant-based meat substitute, and a tempeh-based tu-no melt, along with raw foods, healthy smoothies and sustainable practices such as compostable take-out containers and utensils.

Popular Cudahy bakery Jen’s Sweet Treats (4745 S. Packard Ave.) will close May 31. Owner Jen Clark announced via social media that she is semi-retiring and moving with her family to Tupelo, Mississippi.

Clark won’t hang up her apron, however. She wrote on her Facebook post announcing the closure that, “We will be opening a small cottage bakery out of our home in Tupelo, so if you're ever in the area, make sure you look us up!” Clark is known for her stylishly decorated cupcakes, along with her charitable efforts supporting law enforcement officers and first responders.

Also in Cudahy, East Side Ovens (5430 S. Packard Ave.) announced via social media that it is closing “indefinitely,” and baking off and delivering any remaining product to wholesale customers. The pioneering vegan bakery, which originally incorporated as Vann’s Pastry Shop in 1946 and changed ownership, names, and locations over the years, was known for its signature vegan cherry dumplings, cookies, pecan fingers, cinnamon rolls and scones.

The Landing (2234 E. Layton Ave., St. Francis) closed after 15 years in business. The bar and grill, located in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it location on the edge of an I-794 on-ramp, was known for its fish fry and Up North vibe. Signage on the door thanks their loyal customers and informed readers that the business had closed due to the owners’ retirement. The property is available for sale or lease.