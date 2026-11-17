× Expand Photo by Tim Czerniakowski Oakland Gyros - Layton Avenue location Oakland Gyros' restaurant on Layton Avenue in Milwaukee.

Hungry at midnight? Here are a few of the city’s restaurants that cater to the late-night crowd.

Camino

Multiple Locations

If you’ve got a hankering for some good old Wisconsin-style fried food, Camino is a no brainer. Inhale the burgery haze wafting through either their West Allis or Walker’s Point location and grab a bite to eat until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Their burgers are to die for, but their pierogi are truly a shining star. Get one of each (including the rotating pierogi special) and order them loaded with kraut for the ultimate Camino experience. (Julia Watt)

Chubby’s Cheesesteaks

Multiple Locations

If you’re looking for a quick bite to eat on a late-night adventure in the city, Chubby’s Cheesesteaks offers the perfect midnight escape with multiple locations open until 1-2 a.m. Order a classic Philadelphia cheesesteak, signature hoagie or one of their many world-class appetizers for dine-in or online delivery. It’s a local favorite and East Side staple ready to satisfy your after-hours cravings. (Sophia Hamdan)

Fil Fil

700 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Located close to institutions like Marquette University, Baird Center and the Milwaukee Public Museum, this halal Mediterranean joint serves up healthy and delicious made-to-order bowls featuring beds of rice or lettuce that can be customized with choice of protein, vegetables and sauces. FiL FiL also serves favorites like shawarma, gyros, wings, fish filets and salads. The restaurant is named after the Arabic word for "pepper" of which there is a grinning, sizzling red mascot on the wall. (Ben Slowey)

George Webb

Multiple Locations

In 1948, on the corner of Ogden and Van Buren, a Milwaukee area food empire was born, the illustrious George Webb diner. The block is long gone and many of the original locations are no longer in operation, but George Webb is still going strong and, for the most part, running 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Known for its numerous gimmicks, in 2025 the chain passed out over 100,000 free burgers when the Brewers won 12, of an eventual 14, games in a row. They previously passed out free burgers in 2018 and 1986 following 12 game winning streaks for Milwaukee’s baseball team. So, whether it’s an early morning cup of coffee before work, Sunday brunch with friends, a greasy hangover cure or a late-night bite to eat, George Webb has you covered with cheap meals and an old school demeanor. (Andreas Scocos)

Ian’s Pizza

Multiple Locations

There should have been a Nobel Eats Prize awarded to the person who came up with the concept of selling pizza by the slice. With several Milwaukee locations, Ian’s East Side and Downtown locations stay until bar time or later on weekends. From traditional toppings to Cheesy Potato & Ranch to Ian’s all-time bestseller Mac n’ Cheese there is something for everyone. (Blaine Schultz)

Megawich - The Ultimate Sandwich

1426 E. Brady St.

Opened in 2023, Megawich derives its name from the massive portions it stuffs between sliced bread. With a prominent “gym bro” bull mascot on the wall welcoming customers, Megawich serves protein-rich entrees with an Egyptian twist like the Chicken Catcher, Beef Pitcher and Mega Crunchy. Their burgers are quite fulfilling too, plus they offer bowl options with all the same ingredients as entrees sans bread. (Ben Slowey)

Oakland Gyros

2687 N. Oakland Ave.

530 W. Layton Ave.

The pictures on the wall are of Greece but the picture through the windows is of a busy East Side intersection near UWM and next door to Axel’s. Oakland Gyros offers burgers and chili, but when in Greece, why not Greek instead? The Athenian Chicken is ample and tender, spread across a bed of pilaf. The spanakopita has layers of filo dough wrapped around spinach and cheese. Yes, they have gyros, and while they offer ice cream for dessert, why not baklava instead? Open until 1 a.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 2:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday. The Layton Avenue location is open until 11 p.m. daily and has a drive-thru. (David Luhrssen)

Shawarma King

2713 N. Bremen St.

Riverwest may not have much in the way of late-night food options, but that is OK when Shawarma King satisfies most after-midnight cravings with its vast menu of Levantine-American fare. Aside from its flavorful shawarma, the hub offers falafel, burgers, kebab, shish tawook, salads and baklava. The Riverwest 24 is consistently Shawarma King's busiest weekend of the year and it is a locally popular stop to grab food after nights at Mad Planet, Bremen Cafe, Quarters Rock 'n Roll Palace or High Dive. (Ben Slowey)

The Vanguard

2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

It’s late and you want a sandwich. Where to turn? The Vanguard elevates Milwaukee’s beer and brats tradition—the Bayview eatery specializes in sausages (offering over a dozen varieties), along with hot dogs, burgers, poutine and cheese curds. Even vegan options. Thirsty? The Vanguard offers a selection of craft beers and over 65 choices of bourbon and whiskey. (Blaine Schultz)