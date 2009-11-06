Mom's Potato Salad

×

There isnothing quite as satisfying as a good potato salad.

Creamy, salty, crunchy and tender all atonce. My mom makes it with a lot of hardboiled egg, and a little vinegar gives it the zesty flavor that puts it overthe top.

You willneed:

10 mediumrusset potatoes, boiled with the skin on until soft, cooled and then peeled

1 smallsweet onion, finely diced

3 celerystalks, cut into small square pieces

6 largeeggs, hard boiled, then peeled and quartered

A splash ofrice vinegar

1 small jarof mayonnaise

A sprinkleof paprika

Cut yourpotatoes into bite sized pieces. In alarge ceramic bowl, combine all of the ingredients, saving about 6-8 pieces ofthe hardboiled egg and the paprika. Whenall ingredients are thoroughly mixed, top the mixture with the hardboiled eggpieces and sprinkle with the paprika. Aperfect companion to a hamburger, fried chicken or any sandwich. Enjoy!