Mother's: An LGBTQ+ Hub for Arts, Community and Global Cuisine

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mother's Mother's - Restaurant Interior

“International and Intersectional” is the motto at Mother’s (2900 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.), a restaurant, bar, performance space and LGBTQ+ community hub in Bay View. Opened in June of last year, Mother’s champions the blending and sharing of cultures as a reflection of LGBTQ+ global identity, featuring seasonal menus that harmonize different culinary ideas into each original recipe. The restaurant is open Monday and Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while closed Tuesday.

Its name is multifaceted, being both an ode to owner and chef Vanessa Rose’s mother, who first inspired Rose in pursuing the culinary arts, as well as a harkening to ballroom culture of bygone eras, where ‘mothers’ were matriarchs of LGBTQ+ communities. She explains, “The history of queer culture is important, and the ballroom was a place where you could be uncloseted and play around with your identity. We exist in this day and age because of all the work that came before us.”

The phrase “get you a girl that can do both” suits the Mother’s atmosphere well. While offering a casual, approachable brunch on Sundays, the restaurant elevates things with a refined small plates dinner service as well as tasting menus, incorporating an array of international flavors. Rose remarks, “If you want to walk in here feeling like a king or a queen, we can do that. If you want to feel like you’re at a buddy’s house, we can do that too.”

Gentle, Conscientious

In her years of working in restaurants, Rose has observed problems of the industry being chefs’ obsessions over food and the rigid, militaristic approach to running kitchens. “One of the important lessons that sticks with me from Justin at Ardent is that if you are anxious, the guests can feel it.” As such, Mother’s structures the workday to be as gentle and conscientious to staff as possible while adopting a European-style menu pricing system—where service fee is pre-factored into listed prices.

Expand Photo courtesy of Mother's Mother's - Salmon dish A salmon dish served at Mother's

Mainstays on the dinner menu include the Madeira Mushrooms and Cumin & Cinnamon Braised Pork Shoulder, while recent additions like the Queso Birria Lasagna and Jerk Lamb Fried Dumpling have been particularly popular. Suggested beverage pairings accompany each menu item. Brunch fare amplifies traditional American breakfast entrees, as seen with options like the Cheddar Bay Biscuits and Gravy, Chili Chicken and Waffles, and Oeuf Foo Young.

“The queer community belongs to all countries, all ethnicities, all classes and all education levels, and every mode of cooking deserves to have its moment in the limelight,” Rose affirms. “Every food is worthy of being fine dining. There’s so many different ways we can integrate a culinary tradition without being appropriative.”

Innovative Cocktails

Drink menus are overseen by Will Toll and feature a range of innovative cocktails as well as wines, beers, sake, CBD and non-alcoholic options. La Reina is described as a White Russian with added heat, while La Pucelle is a riff on a French 75. Every Pearl adorns peach tea syrup-infused rum with flowers and an orange peel.

House of Bridges is the event space side of Mother’s. Drag Bingo happens every Sunday at noon, which patrons may dine during. Other arts events like music, burlesque and exhibitions. Having come from an artistic family, Rose felt it was important to involve and platform creative expression with the space. “We’re an art house that serves food,” she makes clear. Openly progressive, Mother’s also featured a “Town Hall Tasting Menu” recently with Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong alongside chefs from local restaurants like Odd Duck, Sanford, Amilinda, Birch and Goodkind.

Rose describes the maximalist decor of Mother’s as that of a “witchy sapphic aunt.” As a practicing pagan, she has curated each room inspired by different pagan goddesses, incorporating lots of locally made artwork and secondhand furniture.

Places to Go

Expand Photo courtesy of Mother's Mother's - Restaurant Exterior Mother's in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood

Having lived all over Wisconsin, Rose has been working in the service industry since she was 15. “My first job was at Subway,” she says. “If the restaurant industry were a Pokemon game, I would have all the badges except bartending.” She cites chefs Justin Carlisle of Ardent and Gregory Leon of Amilinda as her biggest role models in developing the concept for Mother’s. “They always gave me space and cut me good deals. Without them, we wouldn’t exist.”

Rose also considered the recent closure of This Is It, a historically significant queer space, in her vision for Mother’s as a LGBTQ+ hub. “Queer people need places to go,” she notes. “I wanted my space to be more conversation-forward - a place where queer people could come and feel comfortable celebrating an important occasion in the dining room.”

Mother’s will soon open its second floor as a coffee-and-cocktail lounge.