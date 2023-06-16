New Walker’s Point Farmers Market Underway at Zócalo Food Park

× Expand Walker's Point Farmers Market

The Walker's Point Farmers Market launched June 1 and has joined a vibrant array of food and beverage options available in the Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Held at Zócalo Food Park (636 S. Sixth St.) each Thursday from 5–8 p.m., the Walker’s Point Farmers Market fills a void in farmers markets in the neighborhood. Previous farmers markets such as the Walker’s Square Market took place at Walker’s Square Park, 1031 S. Ninth St. Core El Centro, a nonprofit dedicated to offering affordable holistic healing and wellness services in English and Spanish, previously held a farmers market at the Clock Shadow Creamery building on Second and Bruce streets.

The Walker’s Point Farmers Market runs through October 19. The market was created to increase residents’ access to farmers, makers and healers, as well as to offer opportunities to regional farmers to sell their produce, meat, eggs, artisan foods and artwork in an open-air market at a popular, well-visited space.

Food and beverages vendors signed on include:

Flush with Mush, featuring gourmet mushrooms sourced, grown and foraged without the use of pesticides or chemicals.

Dimension 7, a coffee vendor offering roasted, whole bean fair trade organic coffee, along with microgreens, heirloom vegetables, ginger and edible flowers.

Stock Family Farms, with pastured eggs, chicken, pork, beef, lamb and garden selections.

Tootsie’s Tea, offering loose leaf tea and custom teacups.

Two Creek Farms, specializing in premium cheeses, meats, honey and spices.

Flour Box Sisters, offering gourmet donuts.

Grappling Gardens, featuring ginger and pumpkins.

Naya Fine Pastries, with homemade pastries.

Art vendors:

Nostalgia Xicana, offering Mexican folk art.

Alta Cultura, makers of soy wax candles.

Cannabidiol (CBD)/Hemp vendors:

Canni Hemp Co., a neighborhood hemp shop with a line of functional CBD and wellness supplements.

Village CBD, featuring CBD products.

The vendor list of farmers and makers will grow throughout the season. Zocalo Food Park opened in 2019 as a platform to build relationships between food entrepreneurs and the community. The park hosts eight food trucks serving diverse cuisine, along with a bar with a full beverage program.