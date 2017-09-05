North Country Memories and Recipes

Nowadays, cookbooks aren’t mere compendia of recipes but storybooks—usually the stories of their authors. The title of Life in a Northern Town: Cooking, Eating, and Other Adventures Along Lake Superior is self-explanatory. Author Mary Dougherty moved from the big city to tiny Bayfield, Wis., opened a restaurant and, well, had adventures.

Her book serves memories of the local July Fourth parade and tips for harvest time alongside directions for Tuscan herb and garlic salt and a recipe for blueberry, orange and ginger jam. Many of her dishes would puzzle the pioneers of the old-time north country. After all, Moroccan grapefruit salad has shallow roots in the Bayfield soil even if it looks delicious in the full color photo.