Now Open: Simple Eats MKE

Krysta Hutton has been in business for 14 years and finally opened her brick-and-mortar at 7227 W. North Avenue in Wauwatosa this Valentine’s Day. You might have tried some of her cooking around town at various pick-up points or visited www.simpleeatsmke.com to shop her healthy products, but now you can meet the woman behind the whole-hearted goodness that is Simple Eats.

She started as a personal chef years ago, cooking in clients’ homes. With a background in restaurant management, interior design and event planning, a storefront was the next logical step in her food career.

Where is your business located? How can people get there/shop/book your services?

Our flagship store just opened in Wauwatosa, where we will have grab-n-go lunches, freezer meals, gifts, flowers, and lots of fun NA beverages. We have pick-up locations in Pewaukee, Whitefish Bay, Brookfield, Waukesha, Downtown Milwaukee and Caledonia. Lots of options! Customers order online, and we change the menu offerings weekly. We always have gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegetarian items on the menu so everyone can find something that works for their family's needs. And we offer healthy catering options as well!

Where do you pull inspiration to create your dishes?

I love to use fresh seasonal produce. I am inspired by traveling, eating out at local restaurants, reading recipes, watching cooking shows, and playing the “clean out my fridge” game at home. I love food that is colorful and packed with flavor. We eat with our eyes first!

How do you compete with more prominent brand names around the community?

I don’t believe in competition. I think there is space for everyone trying to create a brand and a name for themselves. I love supporting other local businesses and really enjoy networking. Creating jobs for other women is such an amazing part of owning a business. Meeting my clients and hearing about how my food has helped them have more time brings me so much joy. I feel so lucky!

How do you and your business interact with the community?

Food waste is so important to me. Nothing bothers me more than how much food is wasted worldwide and how many people are still left hungry. We use everything! I choose only the best ingredients because I want my clients to trust that they feed themselves and their families quality meals. I’m super excited about getting involved in the Tosa community and beyond.

Where do you see Simple Eats in the next five-10 years?

I want to continue to grow, connect, and bring healthy, delicious food to everyone. I’m hoping to open more store fronts in the surrounding area. We want to offer yoga in the mornings at the shop, cooking classes, and art-forward workshops. Something for everyone!

Are there other people or businesses you’d like to shout out who helped you along the way?

Oh my gosh! There are so, so many! How long can this article be?! First and foremost, thanks to my unbelievably supportive team, friends, family and small businesses everywhere.

What challenges do you face as a female business owner in Milwaukee and the current state of the economy?

I used to worry so much about money and timing and wanting everything to be perfect. I divorced this past year and realized that everything can change in the blink of an eye. You have to follow your heart and challenge yourself. I want my kids to see me make plans and execute them. I’m very driven, and I love to work hard. I’m extremely motivated by happiness … my own, and what I share with others. If the work you’re doing doesn’t make you happy, find what does! That’s why I wanted my opening day to be on Valentine’s Day. So many people feel stuck. I did too for a long time, but I’m done letting people, politics, money, time, judgment, anything get in my way. Being a female business owner is hard but so worth it!

Do you have a favorite product or service that you offer?

I love our protein balls—I eat them every day. And I love making soup! We will always have balls in the shop for purchase and in the winter months we will always have fresh soup. I am obsessed with making sauces and dips too so you can bet we will offer those weekly as well.

Are you working on other side projects our readers should know about?

Purchasing gift items to sell in the shop was so much fun! I’ll be sure to keep up with that and do an online store as well. I am diving into the world of fresh juices, kombucha, and homemade jams! We will make more onsite and offer artisan bread, sweet breads, frozen pizzas, ham and rolls on Saturdays.

I want my little shop to be filled with laughter, great tunes, kiddos, healthy food, great gift options, and oh-so much fun!