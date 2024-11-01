October 2024 Restaurant News

× Expand Pizza Man logo

It’s official—Pizza Man has reopened in its long-time East Side location at 3597 N. Downer Ave. The renowned pizzeria, which has changed hands a few times since its incarnation in 1970, was an East Side staple on Oakland and North until a fire destroyed that location in 2010. The restaurant reopened on Downer Avenue in 2013 and operated there for 10 years before moving to 2060 N. Humbolt Ave. That location closed less than a year later.

This past spring, the restaurant world buzzed about Pizza Man’s possible return to Downer Avenue when it was discovered via city permitting records that new owners had filed a request to install a blade sign at Pizza Man’s former Downer Avenue address.

1033 Omakase will open in November at 1033 S. First St. in Walker’s Point. The intimate omakase sushi restaurant—omakase is a Japanese phrase meaning “I leave it up to you,” allowing the chef curate the entrée—is the brainchild of Chef Worawit “Ray” Boonyapituksakul. Chef Ray had worked as a sushi chef in Chicago and New York City before hosting pop-ups at venues throughout the Milwaukee area.

Toya’s Homestyle Kitchen will open in November at 3326 W. Capitol Drive. The restaurant is the latest venture of restaurant industry veteran Latoya James, who most recently sold fresh meats, seafood and groceries under her business Bill the Butcher. James will offer homestyle meat and seafood dishes, sandwiches, and sides such as okra, fried green tomatoes and hush puppies.

Washington Heights staple Ralph’s Coffee (4538 W. Lisbon Ave.) will reopen as Ralph’s Coffee Café. New owner Monique Winters, who bought the business after long-time owner Ralph Neely passed away in December, will offer fried chicken, cheeseburgers, fish, pork chops and deli sandwiches, along with sides and breakfast items. Alcoholic beverages will be served along with coffee and coffee drinks.

Oakfire Pizza - Kenosha

Newly renovated Oakfire Pizza & Italian (3552 Market Lane, Kenosha) held their grand reopening event, Oakfire Reignited, on Oct. 18. The expanded menu features authentic Neapolitan pizza and a variety of Italian classics.

Idyll Coffee Roasters, a new coffee roastery and community-focused café, will open this summer in a former office building at 6330 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa. The venture will be led by local coffee industry veteran Karen Kurgan.

Vegan restaurant Twisted Plants held the grand opening of their new location at 6202 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis. The popular plant-based restaurant also has locations in Cudahy and on the East Side, as well as food trucks that appear at area events.

This and That

The New Fashioned

The New Fashioned (1122 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue), a Bars & Recreation Experience, has partnered with the Milwaukee Bucks Bar Network to host Milwaukee Bucks watch parties. To coincide with the new partnership, The New Fashioned has rolled out several new or improved menu items such as butter burgers, fish fry and Crisp Flat Fries.

The social media show “America’s Best Restaurants” will be in town on November 5 and 6 to feature two Milwaukee restaurants, The Brick Pub & Grill (6343 N Green Bay Ave., Glendale) and Steny’s Tavern (800 S. Second St.). The ABR roadshow will come to The Brick Pub & Grill on November 5 to highlight the restaurant’s popular dishes and interview owners Tim & Chelsea Hren about the restaurant’s special place in the community. On November 6, the crew will stop by at Steny’s Tavern to interview father-and-son owners Jerry and Ryan Steny and show off the venue’s signature dishes. The episodes will air at a later date.

“America’s Best Restaurants” is a national media and marketing company that travels the country telling the stories and highlighting the unique food of locally owned independent restaurants as part of their ABR roadshow. For more information, visit americasbestrestaurants.com.

Local chef Ethan Dougherty has joined the Amilinda team as the restaurant's sous chef. Dougherty had mentored under Amilinda owner/chef Gregory Leon and later honed his skills at La Merenda before returning to Amilinda. Also at Amilinda, their new Happy Hour features a specially curated selection of wine, cocktails, beer and bites from 4-6 p.m. each Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Señor Luna

Señor Luna (1901 S. Calhoun Road., New Berlin) celebrated its 25th anniversary of serving authentic Mexican food. The restaurant has been a popular perennial gathering place for families and friends to celebrate special occasions.

Just in time for the holidays, Central Standard Craft Distillery has entered the liqueurs market by producing Wisconsin’s first locally distilled bourbon creams: Apple Bourbon Cream and Cherry Bourbon Cream. The seasonal liqueurs blend Central Standard’s bourbon with 100% Wisconsin dairy cream, along with locally sourced Door County cherries and freshly harvested apples. The new liqueurs are available in cocktails at Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen.

Chef Paul Funk has been named executive chef at the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel’s Tre Rivali and The Outdoor rooftop bar. Funk is expected to expand Tre Rivali's Mediterranean-inspired menu.

Closures

Kim's Thai Restaurant (938 W. Layton Ave.) closed after 14 years of business. The restaurant was known for its fried rice, curries, Thai stir fry and pad kee mao.

Christopher's Southern Kitchen & Bar (5900 W. North Ave.), located in the North Avenue Market, closed in late September.