Oktoberfest Presented by West Allis Farmers Market

Milwaukee’s strong German heritage is the inspiration behind many of the city’s beer-drinking festivals. Ranking among the top favorites are the celebrations of Oktoberfest hosted throughout Greater Milwaukee during the fall season. Shepherd Express is now joining the beloved Bavarian tradition and has partnered with the acclaimed West Allis Farmers Market and Mayor Dan Devine to present Oktoberfest, Saturday, Oct. 10, 1-6 p.m. at 6501 W. National Ave., West Allis.

“I am hoping for a beautiful fall day with live music, good beer and food, and a happy bunch of people!” says Devine. “In addition, the market will be open so you can support the farmers and get a little grocery shopping done.”

The mayor will start the festivities with a ceremonial keg tapping with the Shepherd Express , who will provide Lakefront Brewery beer throughout the afternoon. Available beers will be Oktoberfest, a Märzen-style lager with a radiant copper-orange hue and rocky, off-white head that comes from generous amounts of Munich malt; Riverwest Stein, Lakefront’s flagship amber lager that has a balanced maltiness with just a hint of sweetness and a crisp hop bite in the finish; Lakefront IPA, a full-bodied beer with a smooth malty flavor and crisp finish with a lingering hop flavor reminiscent of fresh ruby red grapefruit; and Eastside Dark, a Bavarian dark lager that blends three specialty grains to create a rich, smooth, dark beer. Guests who purchase a 14-ounce stein with their beer receive discounted refills.

“I am really excited about Oktoberfest. I think a lot of people in West Allis are thirsty (pun intended) for events like these,” shares Devine. “It brings a sense of community to the residents and will hopefully bring in visitors that will notice the positive changes that have been occurring in the city. Maybe they will discover a new restaurant or eclectic shop and come back to visit later.”

Of the partnership with the Shepherd , Devine shares, “I have always liked reading the Shepherd , going back to my UW-Milwaukee days and seeing who was playing at the Unicorn or Shank Hall. They offer great nightlife guides, good articles and, hey, they have Art Kumbalek!”

In addition to food from local restaurants and the farmers market, WRB, Inc. will provide Hammer-Schlagen®, an amusing game where guests compete for beer by trying to pound a nail into a stump before their opponents do. Live music by Milwaukee’s third-generation polka ensemble The Tom Brusky Band will round out the festive atmosphere.

“I am happy with the direction the city has been going,” says Devine. “The additions of our skate park, theater, coffee shops and cafés have been an exciting trend. There have been a lot of really cool things happening and we are morphing into much more than an old industrial suburb. I would say we are ‘trending up’ and invite you to take a look through a fresh set of eyes!”

Oktoberfest is a free event. For more information, visit westalliswi.gov or shepherdexpress.com/Oktoberfest.