Organ Piper Pizza Celebrates 50 Years

× Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Organ Piper Pizza organ The Wurlitzer pipe organ at Organ Piper Pizza in Greenfield, Wisconsin was originally from the Avalon Theater in Milwaukee (2026).

There are only three left of its kind in the country. Organ Piper Pizza, 4353 S. 108th St. in Greenfield, combines the traditional pizza parlor ambiance with live theater pipe organ entertainment. Opened in 1976, Organ Piper Pizza is celebrating 50 years in operation this year and continues to be a top-tier local destination for birthday parties, family nights and a truly unique dining experience. Organ Piper Pizza is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Organ Piper Pizza - menu The menu and much of the decor has remained unchanged at Organ Piper Pizza since its opening (2026).

“We’ve made it through a lot of hard times,” owner Derek Paikowski affirms. “We’re pretty established which helps, but it hasn’t been easy.” Rather than modernizing the place, Paikowski has chosen to keep Organ Piper Pizza’s nostalgic charm fully intact with its old-fashioned number ordering system and yesteryear-themed decor. The centerpiece Wurlitzer organ, which originally lived at the Avalon Theater in Bay View, connects to an enormous, room-sized 12-volt wind system that contains a 10-horsepower blower.

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Organ Piper Pizza - ducks The ducks at Organ Piper Pizza quack when certain keys of the restaurant's Wurlitzer organ are pressed. Several other pieces of decor around the restaurant are similarly activated by the music (2026).

“A lot of theaters had them back in the day, but they pulled them out because they take up a lot of space,” Paikowski explains about the organ. The piper at the console plays keys mechanized with sounds of different instruments like flute, tuba, drums and chimes. As a cute touch, the row of ducks along the ceiling quacks with certain keys. One mechanism pops a Raggedy Ann doll out of a grandfather clock, plus another plays the grand piano adjacent to the organ. “It’s a lot of tuning because of how climate change makes the pipes and wood expand and contract,” Paikowski says about organ maintenance. “It has humidifiers and dehumidifiers.”

Musical Mix

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Organ Piper Pizza - game room Organ Piper Pizza's game room (2026).

Each evening, pipers Zach Frame, Perry Petta, Dean Rosko and Jelani Eddington play a mix of classic and contemporary pop hits as well as excerpts of children’s music. In the back of the restaurant is a miniature carousel that costs a quarter to ride and the game room features a mix of retro arcade cabinets and pinball machines. With all this family fun in one place, the house rule at Organ Piper Pizza is “No Screaming.”

“Back in the day, places like these were everywhere and in other states,” Paikowski recalls. “Some of them were too concerned with having the best instrument but the food sucked.” The delicious thin-crust pizzas are made from scratch every day and can be customized with toppings of one’s choice, or ordered as a specialty like the Milwaukee Special (sausage, mushroom and onion), the BBQ Chicken Jalapeno, the Mac ‘N Cheese or others. Additional options at Organ Piper Pizza include garden salads, fried appetizers, sandwiches, chicken (from Brakebush), spaghetti, lasagna, pizza bread (with bread from Paielli’s Bakery) and fish fry, plus local and domestic beers and wines are available.

Though he is not the original owner, Paikowski has been working at Organ Piper Pizza since 1983. A machinist by trade, he worked at the restaurant part-time out of high school before officially buying into the business in 1989. Paikowski assumed full-time ownership of Organ Piper Pizza within the last decade, with his kids having all worked at the restaurant as well.