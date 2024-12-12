× Expand Photo by Roxiller - Getty Images Holiday cocktails

Our Holiday Cocktail Guide for the season of miracles consists of three magical cocktails from two of our favorite cocktail magi. The Coquito and the Boiler Geezer are from Brandon Reyes, director of operations at Bittercube, and Whatever Gets You Through the Woods is from cocktail and cookbook author Valerie Peterson, author of Peterson's Holiday Helper: Festive Pick-Me-Ups, Calm-Me-Downs, and Handy Hints to Keep You in Good Spirits.

Brandon Reyes

Bittercube, Director of Operations

Coquito

Expand Photo by Marisa Krivitz Coquito Coquito

“Coquito is a traditional Puerto Rican holiday punch made and consumed from Thanksgiving through Three Kings Day in January. Rum is added to taste, the amounts of which make it a hot topic of conversation at Puerto Rican family gatherings. This iteration is based on my mom’s recipe, but she doesn’t really drink. She carefully adds white rum from the smallest flask available like a scientist handling dangerous chemicals. Me on the other hand, I like to drink my coquito strong and in small amounts, ensuring it’s as bold as possible. I prefer using an aged rum because the oaky tannins balance out the silky sweet coconut cream and dairy. If possible, I take it a step further with an overproof rum, making each nip packed with flavor. Adding bitters is a great way to layer the spice. I opt for Blackstrap and Cherry Bark Vanilla to echo the traditional vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg additions.” — Brandon Reyes

Ingredients:

1 pinch powdered cinnamon

1 pinch powdered nutmeg

3/4 oz Bittercube blackstrap bitters

1/4 oz Bittercube cherry bark vanilla bitters

1 can (13.5 oz) coconut milk

1 can (15 oz) Coco Lopez coconut cream

1 can (12 oz) evaporated milk

1 can (9.6 oz) sweetened condensed milk

12 oz Ron Hacienda Santa Ana (optional)

Glass: Rocks glass with ice

Garnish: Freshly grated cinnamon and nutmeg

Instructions: Combine ingredients in a blender, and blend thoroughly. Transfer liquid into sanitized bottles for serving/gifting. Refrigerate overnight and shake well before consuming. Pour over ice and garnish with powdered spices. Keep refrigerated for up to four months. You may substitute 12 ounces of Ron Hacienda Santa Ana for 20 ounces of Ron Barrilito 2 Stars for a less boozy Coquito.

The Boiler Geezer

Expand The Boiler Geezer The Boiler Geezer

“This is a seasonal spritz I created to offer something that was bubbly and refreshing but had the warmth and richness that would be satisfying in cooler weather. Heirloom Genepy is an herbal liqueur similar to Green Chartreuse and has a bit of minty brightness that feels wintry and pairs well with a chocolatey stout and spicy ginger beer. Bittercube Jamaican No. 1 Bitters punctuate the zesty ginger beer and add some woodsy allspice aromatics. This drink is easily batched into a pitcher for a holiday party aperitivo!” — Brandon Reyes

Ingredients:

1 dash/dropper Jamaican No. 1 Bitters

1 1/2 oz Heirloom Genepy

1 1/2 oz 3 Sheeps 15-2 Stout or Guinness

1 1/2 oz ginger beer

Glass: White wine glass with fresh ice

Garnish: Two or three mint sprigs inserted into the glass

Instructions: Add ice then build the cocktail in the glass over ice. Briefly stir with a bar spoon, pulling up and down to incorporate ingredients. Garnish by expressing and inserting two or three mint sprigs.

For a batch of 8 servings:

8 dashes/droppers Jamaican No. 1 Bitters

12 oz Heirloom Genepy

12 oz (1 can) 3 Sheeps 15-2 Stout or Guinness

12 oz (1 can) ginger beer

Instructions: Gently pour ingredients into a pitcher or punch bowl over ice. Serve immediately. For best results, chill the Genepy in the freezer and make sure the stout and ginger beer are very cold.

Valerie Peterson

Co-author of Cookie Craft and author of Peterson’s Holiday Helper, from where this drink recipe was adapted.

Whatever Gets You Through the Woods

Expand Photo by by Valerie Peterson Whatever Gets You Through the Woods Whatever Gets You Through the Woods

“Whoever said ‘getting there is half the fun’ hasn’t traveled during the holidays in a middle seat in coach with the 17 gifts for the extended family, every one of which: 1) weighs a couple of pounds, and 2) is extremely fragile. Luckily, the flight attendant cooperatively supplies the ingredients, plus ice cubes and two plastic cups. Refreshing and not too boozy, this cocktail carries a nice hint of almond, with the rum and the lime to cut the sweetness. Makes a great brunch drink alternative to a mimosa.” — Valerie Peterson

Ingredients for 2 servings (you may want to drink both):

1 mini bottle (1 1/2 ounces) light rum

1 mini bottle (1 1/2 ounces) Amaretto

1 can (about 5 1/2 - 6 ounces) orange juice

2 wedges of lime

Instructions: Fill cups with ice. Add 3/4 ounces rum and 3/4 ounces Amaretto to each cup. Squeeze one lime wedge over each cup, then drop the wedge in. Divide the orange juice over the two cups. Stir with metal spoon swiped from First Class. Enjoy with your miniscule bag of dry pretzels. If you’re making this at home, use rocks glasses and serve tastier snacks.