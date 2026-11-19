× Expand Photo by Bill Milne/Courtesy Lake Park Bistro Lake Park Bistro's escargots bourguignons Lake Park Bistro's escargots bourguignons.

"For the things we have to learn before we can do them, we learn by doing them." — Aristotle

We could talk about the rules of pairing wine and beer with food, or we could drink wine and beer with food with three of the city’s culinary stars.

Tell me, which would you rather do?

Mariana Popescu of Lake Park Bistro

It was a late evening, with the wind gusting off of Lake Michigan, but Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro was as cozy as a café on the Saint-Germain-des-Prés. I had asked Mariana Popescu, the restaurant’s Sommelier, Wine Director, General Manager, and Chargé d'affaires, if she would curate a couple of favorite wines from her list with a couple of dishes from Lake Park’s menu, and she graciously obliged. We shared a quiet table, where Mariana poured a bottle of Champagne Marx-Coutelas, “Les Barils,” Extra Brut, 2018, which she served with hors d’oeuvres of Escargots à la bourguignonne, a sumptuous dish of snails with garlic-parsley butter tomato and sautéed mushroom under flaky puff pastry. The bright acidity and the chalky minerality of the Champagne cut through the richness of the dish and complemented its sea surf salinity.

As an encore, Mariana served the Moulin-à-Vent, Domaine Les Fines Graves, 2020, a Cru Beaujolais which she paired with Confit de canard, crispy duck leg, braised French lentils, watercress salad, duck breast prosciutto, and cassis duck sauce. The raspberry and cherry of the Moulin-à-Vent matched with the cassis sauce, its low tannins offered berth for the dish’s flavors, and its acidity was a foil for the dish’s fat. “I look for freshness and uplift in every wine,” said Mariana, "I think it makes you keep wanting to pick up the glass and sip as it prolongs the experience and stamps it on your conscience.”

Jonathan Blechman of Pipsqueak Wine

Pipsqueak Wine is as much a jewel of a wine shop as it is a jewel of a wine bar. Its co-owner, Jonathan Blechman, is a consummate wine merchant. If you say you love wine and you tell me you haven’t had a glass at Pipqueak, I’d ask you questions about your sanity.

“Our wines by the glass at Pipqueak change weekly,” explains Jonathan, “our menu items change frequently, but they always remain in kind of a frame; a selection of cheeses and cured meats, two or three sandwiches, a rillette or pâté of some kind, salad-y type items come and go, we like to special seasonal fruit and veg, but it's all very wine friendly.” When I last swung by Pipsqueak, Jonathan was serving the Domaine Jean Manciat, Mâcon-Charnay-lès-Mâcon, 2024. “Such a quiet Chardonnay,” says Jonathan, “lovely with a beautifully ash-ripened Linedeline Goat Cheese from Blakesville Creamery and loads of other cheeses. Our pork rillette was confited in duck fat along with leeks, garlic, rosemary, bay leaf, and finished with a slug of cognac. It's so good with the Jean-Paul Brun, Domaine des Terres Dorées, Beaujolais Rouge, "Le Ronsay, 2024" we've been pouring. Dark fruit, black pepper and bright acidity keep the fatty rillette light and clean and delicious, though that rillette will stand up nicely to bigger, tannic wines as well.”

James Durawa of Wy’East Pizza

The City of Milwaukee has many pizzaiolos, but none like James Durawa, the co-owner of Wy’East Pizza. The pizzas James makes are labors of love. They rise out of the exacting art of making dough. Every night, before leaving the pizzeria, James begins preparing the following night’s pizzas with a 10-hour preferment poolish, which he continues the next day with a series of stretches and folds, followed by a six-hour room temperature fermentation and relaxation. Along with the fidelity to his art, what sets James apart are his thoughtful beer lists and his stellar playlists.

“A classic beer and pizza experience at Wy’East,” begins James, “would be a Hot Marmot Pizza with a New Glarus Brewing Company German Pilsner, a seasonal beer, or its Two Women Helles German-style Lager, which is year-round. The spiciness of the pepperoni and Goat Horn peppers take center stage and a good basic beer that tastes like beer won’t get in the way.”

James also recommends his Ring of Fire Pizza with the Great Lakes Brewing Company, Edmund Fitzgerald, Robust Porter. “This pizza has plenty of rich flavors, with bacon, Fontina cheese, and spicy peppers. The sweetness of a porter or stout softens the spiciness of the peppers while complimenting the fattiness of bacon and cheese and the touch of honey.”

Severe August thunderstorms uprooted a tree, which crashed through the roof of Wy’East, temporarily closing the pizzeria. When Wy’East Pizza reopens, its Washington Heights neighborhood and the City of Milwaukee will again be much richer.