Pasta Tree’s Got Its Groove Back

× Expand Photo by Tim Czerniakowski Pasta Tree - Interior Pasta Tree bar

The Pasta Tree has been operating continuously from its location on Farwell Avenue for 45 years. Obviously, a restaurant with that staying power must be doing something right. However, the Pasta Tree's reputation has taken a slight hit in recent years, with online reviews running the extremes of praise and disappointment. After being named the Best Italian restaurant in Milwaukee by Shepherd Express readers in 2012, it's had a spotty record since; while often praised for its cozy, romantic setting, it didn't win a finalist spot for its food after 2013. But in 2025, The Pasta Tree came roaring back, making the final slate for Most Romantic, Best Italian, and Best Chef for owner/chef Suzzette Metcalfe. Has The Pasta Tree got its groove back?

Walking into the restaurant, it's easy to see why it's a go-to for a romantic evening. Dark painted walls, gilt-framed mirrors, simple linen tablecloths, and plush couches give it a luxurious, intimate feel. Diners can choose between the original room and the new one; both are lovely, but if you're looking for dinner near a crackling fireplace (in season!), opt for the new. Fair weather will see the opening of the patio space to the rear of the restaurant—a sweet, gardenlike space tucked away under an arbor of greenery.

We started with cocktails (an adventurous chocolate cherry cognac old fashioned and a rum-based concoction made with lavender and muddled strawberry) and rosé prosecco. The wine list is an admirable assortment of excellent Italian specialties—corvina, Montepulciano and Nebbiolo.

All Fresh, All Good

As the food arrived, the quality was clear. All pastas and sauces are freshly made; the chef's excellent foundational tomato sauce cloaked Romano meatballs (some of the best meatballs I've tasted) and layered into rich and meaty lasagna. A creamy, richly flavored lobster bisque, a crisp, perfectly fresh garden salad with house-made herbed croutons, a luxurious fettuccini alfredo with smoked salmon, mushrooms and fresh herbs were all outstanding. We all stole forkfuls from a serving of wonderful lamb bolognese, the earthy and tender lamb complemented by cinnamon in the sauce. I ordered my manicotti with alfredo sauce, since I'd already tried the tomato sauce with my meatballs. The pasta rolls were so drowned in velvety sauce I had a hard time finding them. A minor complaint, since I took leftovers home and not only ate the second manicotti for lunch, but then also tossed the remaining sauce with a small dish of pasta as a side dish for a third meal. It's not like it went to waste!

The hits were so good that they made the misses disappointing. The mushroom risotto was slightly undercooked, the veal marsala was a little tough, and the shrimp portion of the shrimp alfredo seemed a little stingy.

We ordered a spread of exquisite desserts, including seasonal cannoli (pistachio and honey), a flourless chocolate nemesis cake, affogato, and tiramisu. At which point our server returned, saying, “I'm sorry. We have a cannoli situation.” The situation was that they were one short, so while one of us got her full complement of two cannoli, the other got one cannolo and what looked like a full serving of tiramisu. Both the cannoli and the tiramisu were fresh, light, and not too sweet; the chocolate cake was rich, dense, and not too sweet—the perfect ending to the filling meal.

Parking on Farwell Avenue can be difficult, but Pasta Tree customers get 20% off at the lot directly across the street; register upon arrival at the restaurant to receive the discount.

The Pasta Tree