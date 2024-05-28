Plant-Based Sausages That Sizzle

Expand Photo via Upton's Naturals - Instagram Upton's Naturals Updogs Upton's Naturals Updogs

It’s that time of the year when many of us are dusting off the grills and planning for outdoor cooking. Those that don’t eat meat often had to fill up on sides and just watch the plate of brats or hot dogs being passed around the table. Today, vegetarians and vegans have more options to join the barbecuing fun. Let’s look at some plant-based sausages readily available throughout the Milwaukee area.

The Classics

These guys are the pioneers of meat alternatives, crafting plant-based products long before the word ‘vegan’ was a household word.

Lightlife: This company started as Tempeh Works in 1979 and changed their name to Lightlife in 1984. The brand is now owned by Greenleaf Foods, which also owns Field Roast (see below). In addition to SmartDogs plant-based hot dogs, they make tempeh, SmartBacon, deli slices and crumbles. Lightlife is an economical meat substitute for a larger gathering; a pack of eight SmartDogs retails for approximately $5.

Varieties: SmartDogs, Jumbo SmartDogs

Current average retail price: 4.99/SmartDogs 8-pack; $5.29 Jumbo Smart Dogs 5-pack

Available at: Outpost Natural Foods, Pick ‘n Save, Target, Whole Foods, Woodman’s

Morningstar Farms: MorningStar Farms is one of the original producers of vegetarian burgers, the Grillers, and have since branched into a full line of plant-based meat alternatives including Veggie Dogs, Corn Dogs and crumbles. Kellogg acquired MorningStar Farms in 1999 and today the brand is owned by Kellanova, an independent offshoot of Kellogg. The Veggie Dogs are sold frozen, rather than in a grocer’s deli cooler, so plan accordingly on grilling day.

Varieties: Veggie Dog

Current average retail price: $4.99/6-pack

Available at: Larger retailers such as Pick ‘n Save and Walmart

Tofurky: This company entered the vegetarian meat alternatives market in 1980. The Tofurkey brand includes sausages, in addition to plant-based roasts, popular among vegetarians during the holidays, and deli slices. The Oregon-based company was acquired last year by Morinaga Nutritional Foods.Tofurky’s tried-and-true formula grills easily from package to plate but can become dry if left on the grill a little too long.

Varieties: Beer Brats, Kielbasa, Italian

Current average retail price: $5.69 - $6.79/4-pack

Available at: Beans N Barley, Good Harvest Market (Pewaukee), Outpost Natural Foods, select Piggly Wiggly locations, Whole Foods, Woodman’s

Close to the Real Thing

These plant-based sausages closely mimic the tastes and textures of real meat, with full flavor and a satisfying sizzle on the grill that might even fool your meat-eating friends.

Beyond Meat: One of the most popular lines of meat alternatives, Beyond Meat’s non-GMO products include plant-based patties, steak strips and sausages. Their products are the preferred plant-based meat alternative at several area restaurants.

Varieties: Beyond Brats, Hot Italian, Sweet Italian

Average current retail price: $6.89 - $9.49/4-pack

Available at: Outpost Natural Foods, Pick ‘n Save, Target, Whole Foods, Woodman’s

Field Roast: This company’s plant-based meat alternatives are soy-free and made from vegetables, grains, legumes, fresh herbs and spices. They began making vegetarian loaves in Seattle in 1997 and introduced sausages in 2005. Field Roast merged with the Greenleaf Foods family in 2018.

Varieties: Classic Smoked Plant-Based Frankfurters; plant-based sausage flavors include Apple & Sage Italian Garlic & Fennel, Spicy Mexican Chipotle, Caramelized Onions & Beer Bratwurst

Current average retail price: $6.89 - $7.59/4-pack

Available at: Beans & Barley, Outpost Natural Foods, Whole Foods, Woodman’s

Expand Photo via Gardein Gardein plant based bratwurst Gardein plant based bratwurst

Gardein: Gardein makes a wide variety of plant-based meat alternatives, from Chick’n Strips, Crispy Tenders, F’ish Fillets, Be’f Tips and more. Their bratwurst can be found in the frozen foods section. The company changed hands a few times and is currently owned by Conagra Brands.

Varieties: Bratwurst Plant-Based Saus’ge

Current average retail price: $8.99/4-pack

Available at: Pick ‘n Save, Whole Foods

Upton’s Naturals: Seitan is this company’s specialty, so while their items are soy-free (except for some soy sauce for flavor), they contain vital wheat gluten. Upton’s is an independent, vegan-owned company in Chicago. Read the cooking directions carefully to achieve that satisfying sausage-like snap.

Varieties: Updog Vegan Hot Dog, Vegan Frankfurter

Current average retail price: $4.89 - $5.89/4-pack

Available at: Outpost Natural Foods, Woodman’s

New Kids on the Block

Impossible Foods: Okay, Impossible Foods’ burgers technically aren’t new and are readily available at many Milwaukee area grocers, but locating their new-ish line of Bratwurst, Spicy Sausage and Italian Sausages is a little trickier; Woodman’s carries them for $9.19/4-pack.

Oscar Mayer: This past March, Kraft Heinz announced that Oscar Mayer, a name synonymous with hot dogs, will launch their vegan NotHotDogs ($5.99) and the NotSausage ($7.99) for summer. As of mid-May, the NotHotDogs/NotSausage weren’t available at major grocers, but stay tuned.