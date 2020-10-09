Rocktoberfest! Bavarian Bierhaus Extends Outdoor Oktoberfest Due to Great Weather

× Expand Photo courtesy of the King Solomon Reggae Band Facebook Page

The Bavarian Bierhaus in Glendale extends their outdoor Oktoberfest festivities through the good weather this weekend and opens up Old Heidelberg Park’s five acres with 300, socially distanced tables.

The weekend event, Rocktoberfest, has no cover charge and will feature local rock bands, Five Card Studs, King Solomon, Robert Allen Jr. and more.

Tables are available for group reservations for Friday and Saturday, but not necessary to enjoy the festival. A fish fry will be added to the regular full menu for Friday and rotisserie chicken will be available, along with the full menu on Saturday. On Saturday and Sunday, guests can enjoy half-off liter bier from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All staff members will be wearing masks, tables are spaced six feet apart and hand sanitizing stations will available for guests.

Get a group of friends together and enjoy a little bit of this nice weather we’re having! We all know what happens next.