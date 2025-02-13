Romantic Dining in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo by Ertan Atalay - Getty Images Romantic Dinner Romantic Dinner Table

It can sometimes be hard to find time in your schedule for just the two of you, but Milwaukee has no shortage of date night spots. From dive bars to fine dining, there are plenty of places to grab a bite with your significant other, but where do people go to find the romance around Milwaukee? Sala, Movida and Lake Park Bistro rank among our readers’ top spots for romantic dinners. They were finalists in our Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee for 2024. And rightfully so!

Featuring Europe’s Mediterranean cuisines from Italy, Spain and France, each restaurant offers authentic, homestyle cooking that’s worth a night out on the town. This winter, set aside some time to get gussied up and taste the romance these Milwaukee restaurants serve. (And remember to make returning plans for each during patio season! Nothing says romance like dining al fresco on a gorgeous Milwaukee night, but we have a lot of time before then.)

Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro

× Expand Photo by Timothy Czerniakowski Barlotta's Lake Park Bistro

3133 E. Newberry Blvd.

(414) 962-6300

bartolottas.com/lake-park-bistro

The Bartolotta restaurants know how to do romantic dining, and Lake Park Bistro might be their most romantic. French food oozes with love for all things culinary chic—it can make eating snails and organ meat feel sexy. Lake Park Bistro sits atop the cliffs of Lake Shore Park, overlooking beautiful Lake Michigan. For decades, this place has gotten Milwaukee dressed up over white tablecloths to enjoy the very best of French cooking. Whether you’re enjoying your meal facing the lake, in the dining room, or up at the bar, you’re in for a dinner you won’t forget.

Offering one of the city’s most extensive (and expensive) wine lists, there’s a glass or a bottle to pair with every dish on the menu. While the menu has changed over the years, they continue offering French classics on Haute Bistro and A La Carte menus. Whichever direction you take, you’re sure to taste the many flavors of France along the way.

If you ask anyone who goes to Lake Park Bistro, you’ll likely hear the same menu highlights: Soupe à l’Oignon, Oeuf Mollet avec Cèpes Champignons, Pâté de Campagne, Moules Marinières, Steak Frites du Lake Park Bistro, and Confit de Canard. It’s hard to choose a favorite when, ideally, you’d like a little taste of it all. Each dish is rich in flavor and beautifully plated for you and your lover to enjoy. And, of course, you must save room for dessert as their Crème Brûlée à la Vanille en Gousse is something from a storybook. Lake Park Bistro really is like taking a little bite out of France without leaving the area code.

Movida at Hotel Madrid

× Expand Photo by Timothy Czerniakowski Movida

600 S. Sixth Street

(414) 488-9146

hotelmadridmke.com

Spanish culture is romantic by nature, especially its cuisine. Located in Walker’s Point, Hotel Madrid’s dim lighting and trendy fair make you feel like you’ve been transported to a lively restaurant in the heart of Spain’s capital. Whether you’re sitting in the bar area, dining room, outdoor patio or the new addition, you can feel the energetic vibes of Movida throughout the space. Rather than your typical quiet dinner date, this experience gets everyone buzzing.

Tapas-style dining is a great way to enjoy a night out with your special someone, tasting different dishes and enjoying as many flavors as possible. Savor Spanish classics like Jamón Croquetas, Pan con Tomate and Patatas Bravas while sipping on homemade sangria and selected wines. Explore Spanish meats and cheeses before sharing Tostas and Paella. Sharing small plates keeps the conversation moving, the passion flowing, and the taste buds working. Finishing with Movida’s Churros con Chocolate is the perfect ending to a romantic night out with your partner.

Sala

× Expand Photo by Timothy Czerniakowski Sala

2613 E. Hampshire Street

(414) 964-2611

saladining.com

Located across from the UW-Milwaukee campus, Sala offers modern Sicilian dining in a cozy corner of Milwaukee’s East Side. Upon entering, you’re greeted with a welcoming wooden bar before being seated by the hostess. You and your date are nestled in an intimate corner where you can watch the excitement of the Italian restaurant.

Before glancing at the considerable dinner menu, an extensive wine list and premium cocktails are in order. Sicilian food is more of the “red sauce Italian” cuisine than other parts of the country, meaning you can’t go wrong with classic pasta with Sugo, Alfredo or Bolognese sauces. The Chicken Marsala and Beef Tenderloin are fan favorites if you want more protein than pasta. But it’s recommended to order a primi and secondi like two people would on a dinner date in Sicily. Portions are large, so sharing is ideal. And who better to share with than your all-time favorite dinner date? Most entrees come with salad, so getting dessert at the end is the perfect way to round out a complete Sicilian meal. The tiramisu is heavenly, but you can never go wrong with the cheesecake or cannoli.

You’re guaranteed to leave Sala filled to the brim with food and delight. It’s perfectly intimate without being too quiet and is authentically family-owned, with recipes passed down for generations for all of Milwaukee to enjoy.

Sandy Reitman reviews restaurants for shepherdexpress.com’s “Let’s Eat!” column.