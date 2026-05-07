Safadi Coffee: Milwaukee's First Woman-Owned, Palestine-Themed Coffee Shop

× Expand Photo by EmamVisuals Haneen Hadid - Safadi Coffee Haneen Hadid, owner of Safadi Coffee

The heart and soul of Palestine fills the air at Safadi Coffee, located at 6570 S. Lovers Lane Road in Franklin. As the first woman-owned, Palestine-themed coffee shop in the Milwaukee area, Safadi is curated intentionally with the culture, imagery and hospitality of an authentic Palestinian home. “With the way I grew up, hospitality means everything.” owner Haneen Hadid says, proudly. “I can’t tell you the amount of people who walk in and tell me this feels like home, so I’m glad we nailed that.” Safadi is open Monday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The walls of Safadi are decorated with photographs showcasing rich Palestinian heritage. Some are of Hadid’s loved ones; others are of cultural touchstones and traditions like flowers, oranges and villages. Hadid points to one, mentioning, “That one is my grandma’s backyard. I took that photo.” She points to another. “That one with the yellow car is of the cafe in Nablus I used to go to.”

Hanging, framed artworks and maps in the cafe come from Hadid’s father-in-law’s art collection. “He was a Nakba survivor,” she shares. “He left Palestine when he was nine and walked to Lebanon, and a lot of these photos are actually of Safed, and that’s the village my father-in-law comes from.” Hadid named Safadi Coffee as an ode to him. “He carried home with him even after being exiled.”

Robust Flavors

Expand Photo courtesy of Safadi Coffee Pomegranate basis green tea refresher - Safadi Coffee Safadi Coffee's pomegranate basil green tea refresher

Hadid describes Safadi’s menu as “experimental,” noting while it has the standard coffee, tea and refresher options one could find anywhere, Safadi sets itself apart with offerings accented by robust flavors common in Palestinian fare like dates, pomegranate, cardamom, sumac and tahini. Popular mainstays on the menu include the Salted Cardamom Date Latte, Maple Tahini Cold Brew, Jaffa Latte (named after the City of Oranges, made with citrus, vanilla and cinnamon), Bethlehem Matcha (made with sumac and pomegranate syrup) and Prickly Pear Green Tea Lemonade. Safadi’s spring drink options include fragrant concoctions like the Honey Lavender Latte, Cardamom Fig Latte and Basil Pomegranate Green Tea Refresher.

In terms of food, Safadi offers savory Levantine specialties like the zaa’tar bagel, labne toast and an avocado toast sprinkled with tomato and sumac. On the sweeter side, Safadi features a peanut butter toast as well as a rotating selection of pastries, some of which are made in-house; others are sourced from Chicago-based Palestinian bakery Frosted Donuts.

Expand Photo courtesy of Safadi Coffee Cardamom fig matcha latte - Safadi Coffee Safadi Coffee's cardamom fig matcha latte with honey whipped cold foam

Near the order counter is a basket full of kuffiyehs for sale. Next to that is a consignment section stocked with artwork and self-care products all by Palestinian women vendors. Safadi has also hosted tatreez (the traditional Palestinian embroidery technique) and knafeh (a popular Arab dessert) classes. “If anyone reaches out to me and we can fit them in the schedule, we give them the space and make sure an area is reserved for them,” Hadid adds. “We don’t take payment or anything like that.”

Originally from the Chicago area, Hadid traces her family roots to the Palestinian village of Yabrud, near Ramallah. She has visited Palestine many times with the most recent occasion being April 2025. “I got to go for a week, spend some time with my grandparents and do some shopping for Safadi,” she explains. Hadid’s visit was the last time she was able to spend time with her grandfather, who passed away earlier this year.

Having worked in coffee through high school and college, Hadid missed the customer connection and hospitality aspects of the industry as years went on. Prior to Covid, Hadid had presented her idea for a Palestine-themed coffee shop to investors. “They told me everyone loves Starbucks and its convenience and efficiency,” she recalls. “I kept it on the back burner. I knew it was going to happen and just didn’t know when.”

She continues, “Then Covid happened, the Yemeni coffee boom happened, and October 7 happened. People started looking for alternatives to Starbucks and it felt like it was time to do this.”

Essence of Hospitality

While in Palestine one summer, Hadid interned with Project Hope, where she taught at An-Najah University as well as in the nearby refugee camps. She remembers walking through the old city of Nablus where strangers would invite her in for a cup of coffee or tea. “That is really the essence of being Palestinian,” Hadid affirms. “It’s in our culture to be hospitable and loving and nurturing, and so I wanted to showcase that within my store.”

Upon finding the location last year, Hadid presented her business plan and vision to the plaza owner who admired the idea so much that he chose Hadid as the tenant over four other bidders. Following several months of construction, Safadi had a soft opening last fall before its grand opening in January.

Hadid makes clear that Safadi is not a Yemeni coffee shop nor uses Yemeni coffee. She wanted her space to not only cater especially to the Palestinian community but to women as well. “Middle Eastern coffee shops are predominantly men,” she observes. “We don’t really get that space and it’s very uncomfortable. I would say 75 percent of our customers are women, if not more.”

Customers who come into Safadi but might not know much about Palestine frequently ask Hadid questions about the shop’s art, history and decor, which effectively become conversation starters. She reckons, “I think there was a risk in opening a visibly Palestinian store but I didn’t care. My existence is resistance, and it’s so important to showcase that in a healthy way and showing that we’re not just what you see on the news. We’re human, we have love and we have culture. That shows within the store itself.”

If interested in hosting an event at Safadi Coffee, get in touch at info@safadicoffee.com.