Sauce & Spice Brings Classic Pizza to Sherman Phoenix

Monica Oliver, co-owner of Sauce & Spice (3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.), had always had a desire to start her own business, but she wasn’t quite sure where to begin. In 2018, the opportunity fell into her lap during the planning stages of Sherman Phoenix, an entrepreneurial hub for small businesses-of-color offering food, wellness services and cultural activities.

Oliver says her entrepreneurial journey into the pizza business began when Giacomo Fallucca, chairman of the board and CEO of Palermo’s Pizza, heard about Sherman Phoenix and reached out to help. Fallucca serves as president of the board of directors for Operation Dream, an organization that provides developmental opportunities and mentoring for inner city male youth ages 8-18; he’s also involved with MKE United.

“I want to be involved in our city in a way to make it as great of a place as we can,” Fallucca says. “I put the word out that I was looking to invest in a pizza place somewhere in the central city, and that message got to Juli Kaufmann. She told me she had the building, and she had the family to run it. I was looking for someone to run it and for a location.”

JoAnne Sabir, who developed Sherman Phoenix with Kaufmann, recruited Oliver to spearhead the pizzeria operations. Oliver had managed The Juice Kitchen, owned by Sabir and her husband, Maanaan. Oliver trained with Fallucca and Palermo’s staff to learn everything from concepts, menus, products, pricing, equipment, ordering, staffing and more. “They showed us the ins and outs of the pizza business, and we experimented with different types of pizza at their research and development kitchen,” she recalls. Fallucca also donated kitchen equipment to Sauce & Spice.

‘The Right Mindset to Run a Business’

Fallucca has no ownership in Sauce & Spice, but he continues to help Oliver by donating a special type of thin crust that’s freshly made at Palermo’s plant. He also continues to guide her on growing her business. “She really knows how to take the ball and run with it,” he says. “She has the right mindset to run a business.” He’s also begun working with other vendors at Sherman Phoenix, including Confectionately Yours and Funky Fresh Spring Rolls.

Sauce & Spice offers 12-inch, thin-crust, whole pizzas or a gluten-free option. Pizzas are build-your-own and start at $5.75 for the Plain and Simple cheese pizza. Most pizzas are under $10—even for the “Go Crazy, But Not Too Crazy!” option with five toppings. Customers can choose from classic toppings like pepperoni, sausage, bacon, spinach, peppers, onions, mushrooms, fresh basil and pineapple. Oliver says it takes about eight minutes to build each pizza from start to finish. They also have breadsticks and bottled beverages. “It’s a simple, tasty menu,” she says. Oliver is in the process of finding a vegan cheese to add to her current offerings.

Customers can watch their pizza being made while taking in the positive energy of Sherman Phoenix. Oliver says they get a lot of compliments on the sauce and the consistency of the products. Sauce & Spice now caters private pizza parties, and they may add a second location.

“People love pizza, and it’s very popular with all ages,” Oliver concludes. “We want people to come and see Sherman Phoenix and what we have to offer; it’s a great addition to the community. There’s something for everyone.”

For more information, visit facebook.com/sauceandspicemke or email sauceandspice99@gmail.com.