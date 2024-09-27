September 2024 Restaurant News

Lisa Kaye Bistro & Catering opened in the former Triciclo spot at 3801 W. Vliet St. Executive chef and owner Lisa McKaye achieved many accolades through her off-site catering business, Lisa Kaye Catering, before opening a brick-and-mortar space. The bistro is open Tuesday through Friday for breakfast and lunch. The menu includes beef, chicken and vegetarian pasties, Friday fish fry and $1 tacos specials on Tuesday. McKaye will still operate her catering business in addition to the operating the bistro.

Expand Diverse Dining Market banner

Community Minded Kitchen, a shared kitchen space, opened at 4666 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy. The nonprofit was launched by Jervel Williams, who has gained a following with his Mister Bar-b-que food truck featuring barbecued chicken, ribs, pork and brisket dinners and sandwiches. Community Minded Kitchen presents Mister Bar-b-que’s smoked and barbecued meats, and sides such as smoky mac & cheese, greens, and beans, daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Williams is also a co-founder of Turning Tables catering and teaching kitchen space, which operated at Turner Hall and later streamlined into the Diverse Dining Market, 250 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Expand 90s2K Cafe sign

Brothers Jake and Seth Dehne have partnered to open 90s2K Cafe at 1103 N. Martin Luther King Drive, in the former Howl at the Moon space. Hence the name, 90s2K Café will feature décor and music from the ‘90s and early 2000s, along with drinks and snacks inspired from that era. The brothers’ past ventures include Have a Nice Day Café, which had an ‘70s and ‘80s theme.

The Ohio-based Marco's Pizza franchise is planning to open a new location at 7335 W. Good Hope Road. Marco’s Pizza currently has locations in West Allis, Waukesha, West Bend, Racine and Kenosha. In addition to pizza, the restaurant’s signature items include Pizza Bowls and CinnaSquares.

Marco’s Pizza, in Oak Creek, and Marco’s World Famous Pizza, with locations on south 27th Street, and west Lisbon Avenue, in Milwaukee, are locally owned Italian restaurants and are not affiliated with the franchise.

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant, an upscale dining franchise known for its wine club, purchased land at the 84South development on 84th and Layton for a new location. Cooper Hawk’s website states a location at 8415 Sura Lane, Greenfield, is “coming soon.” The franchise has a presence in a dozen states, including a location in Brookfield, Wis.

This and That

Expand Indeed Brewing Company logo

Indeed Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest celebration runs through October 5 and features brats, soft pretzels and liter stein pours, and German games such as Hammerschlagen. Guests can also try Indeed’s new fall seasonal brews, Yamma Jamma, with the flavors of sweet potato and fall spices, and Apple Crisp Ale, which captures the tastes of both cider and beer.

The Bartolotta Restaurants will offer several wine-pairing dinners and culinary events this fall. Mr. B’s–A Bartolotta Steakhouse in Mequon will host Groth Vineyards and Winery. Mr. B’s–A Bartolotta Steakhouse in Brookfield, will feature Far Niente Wine. Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993 is planning a pairing dinner with Benanti Winery, as well as regional menus highlighting Marche and Toscana. Joey Gerard’s–A Bartolotta Supper Club will host a Wagner Family Wine Dinner featuring Caymus wine. For more details, visit bartolottas.com.

Closings

Sabrosa Café & Gallery, 3216 S. Howell Ave., quietly closed earlier this month. The beloved brunch spot featured breakfast and lunch entrees, a full bar and an art gallery. Chef Frankie Sanchez and his partner, professional pianist Ruben Piirainen, opened Sabrosa in 2017. Sanchez’s family had also owned and operated Tacqueria Azteca, in Bay View, and Cempazuchi, on Brady Street.

Hill Valley Dairy, which now operates the former Clock Shadow Creamery space at 138 W. Bruce St., plans to open a cheese and cocktail bar in the retail space. The cheese and wine pairings will parallel Hill Valley Dairy's store in Lake Geneva. Master cheesemaker Ron Henningfeld, who owns Hill Valley Dairy with his wife, Josie, was the first cheesemaker who worked at Clock Shadow Creamery. He continued to make his cheese there after forming Hill Valley Dairy in 2016.

Owners of the famous South Side hamburger joint Mazos Hamburgers (3146 S. 27th St.) posted an announcement September 23 on social media that the restaurant has closed. The quaint "blink-and-you'll-miss-it" diner on busy 27th Street opened in 1934 and was popular with nearby Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center staff and patients. Mazos was known for its nostalgic vibe and their burgers, particularly their bacon cheeseburger, made with fresh beef patties. Health and family needs were cited as the reason for the closure.

Expand Photo via Hot Dish Pantry Hot Dish Pantry Hot Dish Pantry

Hot Dish Pantry, 4125 S. Howell Ave., announced that its final day of operation is September 28. The Midwest-inspired comfort food spot was known for pierogi, potato tots and innovative sandwiches. A recent Facebook post announcing the closure states that the building that housed their restaurant was recently sold to new owners who intend to open a restaurant in that location.

“To be very clear, we are not being forced out. We had been weighing this decision for some time and the circumstances lined up to make our decision a little easier. We are excited for the new owners to begin this journey and wish them nothing but the best. We know the neighborhood will welcome them with open arms,” states Hot Dish Pantry’s Sept. 6, 2024, Facebook post announcing the closure. Hot Dish Pantry owners Nathan Heck and Laura Maigatter are expected to offer select items for preorder and pickup after the restaurant’s closure.

Waukesha supper club Eric’s Porter Haus (229 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha) closed September 3 after 27 years in business. Owner retirement is the stated reason for the closure. The restaurant, located in a Greek Revival building, was known for steak and seafood dinners, and classic ‘Sconnie supper club drinks like the Old Fashioned, Grasshopper or Brandy Alexander.