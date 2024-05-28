Shepherd Express partners with Usinger’s to host Meat Raffle in support of Urban Stables

Expand Photo Via Milwaukee Urban Stables - Facebook Milwaukee Urban Stables

The Shepherd Express is counting down the days until its next event, Bloody’s and Brews, and is excited to announce a new partnership and fundraiser as part of the event! In an effort to raise money for Milwaukee Urban Stables, the Shepherd Express is partnering with Usinger’s to host a three-tiered meat raffle during the June 2 event.

There will be three raffle drawings throughout Bloody’s and Brews, at 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., with all proceeds benefitting Urban Stables. The items being raffled off are as follows:

1:30 p.m. drawing: 2 summer sausages, 2 package of sticks, 1 package of landjaeger, a hat

2 p.m. drawing: $10 gift card to our store, 3 summer sausages, 3 packs of snack sticks, 1 pack landjaeger, a hat, Book from Jeanette Hurt

2:30 p.m. drawing: $25 gift card to our store, 4 summer sausages, 4 packs of snack sticks, 2 packs landjaeger, T-Shirt, Hat, Bobblehead, Live art painting by Dan Fleming

Urban Stables is a facility that combines equine-assisted therapy, community engagement programs, and mounted police patrol, providing services to both youth and veterans. The construction of their facility was completed in May 2020 and includes a total of 24 horse stalls, indoor and outdoor riding arenas, classrooms, multi-purpose community room, and plenty of parking.

The fundraiser for Urban Stables is just part of Bloody’s and Brews, which is happening June 2 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Pilot Project Brewing, our presenting sponsor. Drink Wisconsibly will provide the vodka for the event, and Pilot Project will provide the pickle beer chaser. General and VIP tickets are available, with a VIP attendance window from 11 a.m. until noon the day of the event.

In addition to the booze and fundraiser, Lash Dolls will provide a 360 camera and photobooth, Cactus Bros will provide the music, and there will be several food and retail vendors on site. You can learn more about the event and buy tickets here.