Some Like it Sweet, Some Like it Sour at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

× 1 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 2 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Riverwest Filling Station at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 3 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 4 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 5 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Cantina at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 6 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Attendees sampling at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 7 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 8 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Vitucci's at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 9 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 10 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Meyer's Brothers at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 11 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Maison at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 12 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Gary's Old Fashioned Mix at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 13 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Gary's Old Fashioned Mix at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 14 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Famous Dave's at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 15 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Drink Wisconsinbly at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 16 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Bibinger's at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 17 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Cantina at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 18 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Crimson Club at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 19 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Hudson Business Lounge at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 20 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Kegel's Inn at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 21 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause MOTOR Bar at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 22 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Riverwest Filling Station at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 23 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Twisted Willow at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 24 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Henna by Priti at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 25 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 26 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 27 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 28 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 29 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 30 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Twisted Willow's South West Old Fashioned at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 31 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Gary's Old Fashioned Mix at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 32 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Drink Wisconsinbly at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 33 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Cantina won top Bourbon Old Fashioned at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 34 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Crimson Club at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 35 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Twisted Willow at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 36 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Drink Wisconsinbly at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 37 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Balzac at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 38 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 39 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Harley photo opp at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 40 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Ballot box at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 41 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Crowd at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! × 42 of 42 Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause Ballots for Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call! Prev Next

In a Whiskey vs. Bourbon showdown, 750 attendees sampled both classic and reimagined Old Fashioneds and voted on their favorite Whiskey and Bourbon version, featuring High West Double Rye Whiskey and Elijah Craig Bourbon.

Here's how the votes fell: Whiskey Winner: Drink Wisconsinbly Bourbon Winner: Cantina Overall Winners: Drink Wisconsinbly

Shout out to Bibinger's for coming in a close second in the Whiskey category and Hudson Business Lounge + Cafe right behind Cantina in the Bourbon category.

Thanks to all of our participating restaurants and mixologists: Balzac | Bibinger's | Cantina Milwaukee | The Crimson Club | Drink Wisconsinbly Pub | Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que | Gary's Old Fashioned Mix | Hudson Business + Lounge - MKE | Kegel's Inn | Maison | Meyer Brothers Old Fashioned Mix | MOTOR Bar & Restaurant | The Riverwest Filling Station | Twisted Willow Restaurant | Vitucci's