Some Like it Sweet, Some Like it Sour at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Riverwest Filling Station at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Cantina at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Attendees sampling at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Vitucci's at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Meyer's Brothers at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Maison at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Gary's Old Fashioned Mix at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Gary's Old Fashioned Mix at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Famous Dave's at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Drink Wisconsinbly at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Bibinger's at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Cantina at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Crimson Club at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Hudson Business Lounge at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Kegel's Inn at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
MOTOR Bar at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Riverwest Filling Station at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Twisted Willow at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Henna by Priti at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Twisted Willow's South West Old Fashioned at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Gary's Old Fashioned Mix at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Drink Wisconsinbly at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Cantina won top Bourbon Old Fashioned at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Crimson Club at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Twisted Willow at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Drink Wisconsinbly at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Balzac at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Harley photo opp at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Ballot box at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Crowd at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
Photo credit: Cole Vandermause
Ballots for Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!
In a Whiskey vs. Bourbon showdown, 750 attendees sampled both classic and reimagined Old Fashioneds and voted on their favorite Whiskey and Bourbon version, featuring High West Double Rye Whiskey and Elijah Craig Bourbon.
Here's how the votes fell: Whiskey Winner: Drink Wisconsinbly Bourbon Winner: Cantina Overall Winners: Drink Wisconsinbly
Shout out to Bibinger's for coming in a close second in the Whiskey category and Hudson Business Lounge + Cafe right behind Cantina in the Bourbon category.
Thanks to all of our participating restaurants and mixologists: Balzac | Bibinger's | Cantina Milwaukee | The Crimson Club | Drink Wisconsinbly Pub | Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que | Gary's Old Fashioned Mix | Hudson Business + Lounge - MKE | Kegel's Inn | Maison | Meyer Brothers Old Fashioned Mix | MOTOR Bar & Restaurant | The Riverwest Filling Station | Twisted Willow Restaurant | Vitucci's