Some Like it Sweet, Some Like it Sour at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

by

×

1 of 42

stills-from-video-12.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

2 of 42

DSC_0605.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Riverwest Filling Station at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

3 of 42

stills-from-video-13.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

4 of 42

stills-from-video-02.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

5 of 42

stills-from-video-09.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Cantina at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

6 of 42

DSC_0603.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Attendees sampling at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

7 of 42

stills-from-video-14.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

8 of 42

DSC_0530.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Vitucci's at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

9 of 42

DSC_0619.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

10 of 42

DSC_0531.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Meyer's Brothers at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

11 of 42

DSC_0533.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Maison at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

12 of 42

DSC_0537.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Gary's Old Fashioned Mix at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

13 of 42

DSC_0538.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Gary's Old Fashioned Mix at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

14 of 42

DSC_0540.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Famous Dave's at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

15 of 42

DSC_0544.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Drink Wisconsinbly at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

16 of 42

DSC_0545.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Bibinger's at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

17 of 42

DSC_0548.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Cantina at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

18 of 42

DSC_0551.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Crimson Club at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

19 of 42

DSC_0555.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Hudson Business Lounge at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

20 of 42

DSC_0558.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Kegel's Inn at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

21 of 42

DSC_0559.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

MOTOR Bar at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

22 of 42

DSC_0560.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Riverwest Filling Station at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

23 of 42

DSC_0563.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Twisted Willow at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

24 of 42

DSC_0565.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Henna by Priti at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

25 of 42

DSC_0611.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

26 of 42

stills-from-video-01.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

27 of 42

DSC_0612.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

28 of 42

DSC_0618.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

29 of 42

stills-from-video-04.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

30 of 42

stills-from-video-03.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Twisted Willow's South West Old Fashioned at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

31 of 42

stills-from-video-07.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Gary's Old Fashioned Mix at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

32 of 42

stills-from-video-08.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Drink Wisconsinbly at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

33 of 42

stills-from-video-10.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Cantina won top Bourbon Old Fashioned at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

34 of 42

stills-from-video-11.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Crimson Club at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

35 of 42

stills-from-video-22.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Twisted Willow at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

36 of 42

stills-from-video-16.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Drink Wisconsinbly at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

37 of 42

stills-from-video-17.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Balzac at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

38 of 42

stills-from-video-20.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Attendees at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

39 of 42

stills-from-video-25.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Harley photo opp at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

40 of 42

stills-from-video-23.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Ballot box at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

41 of 42

stills-from-video-24.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Crowd at Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

×

42 of 42

DSC_0620.jpg

Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Ballots for Old Fashioned Fest: Last Call!

In a Whiskey vs. Bourbon showdown, 750 attendees sampled both classic and reimagined Old Fashioneds and voted on their favorite Whiskey and Bourbon version, featuring High West Double Rye Whiskey and Elijah Craig Bourbon.


Here's how the votes fell:

Whiskey Winner: Drink Wisconsinbly
Bourbon Winner: Cantina
Overall Winners: Drink Wisconsinbly

Shout out to Bibinger's for coming in a close second in the Whiskey category and Hudson Business Lounge + Cafe right behind Cantina in the Bourbon category.

Thanks to all of our participating restaurants and mixologists: Balzac | Bibinger's | Cantina Milwaukee | The Crimson Club | Drink Wisconsinbly Pub | Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que | Gary's Old Fashioned Mix | Hudson Business + Lounge - MKE | Kegel's Inn | Maison | Meyer Brothers Old Fashioned Mix | MOTOR Bar & Restaurant | The Riverwest Filling Station | Twisted Willow Restaurant | Vitucci's