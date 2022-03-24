Soul Brew Unites Community Through Kombucha

× Expand Photo: Soul Brew - mysoulbrew.com Soul Brew Soul Brew

When Alesia Miller had first tried kombucha brewed by her sister, she didn’t care for the taste of the tarty fermented tea beverage. But the demands of being a vocal teacher, along with the onset of some health ailments, drove her to seek self-care through holistic remedies. Miller learned to appreciate the taste as well as the pro-biotic properties of kombucha, and how much better she felt after drinking it. That led Miller to form Soul Brew, the first Black woman-owned kombucha business in Wisconsin.

“My goal is to help people understand kombucha is good for you, but it can taste great, too. I wanted to put together flavor profiles that were more approachable and people can enjoy,” Miller says.

Education is also a large component of her business. “My initial target was Black and brown people, to help them understand how kombucha can help with issues like diabetes and gut health.”

As a long-time tea drinker, Miller began experimenting with flavor combinations and fruits. She tested her creations on family and friends before chef Caitlin Cullen, owner of the former Tandem restaurant, invited her to brew in her commercial kitchen space in exchange for providing it on tap at the restaurant.

Last April, Miller moved Soul Brew to the Lincoln Warehouse and has been scaling up the business ever since.

Flavors Are the Life of the Party

Photo: Soul Brew - mysoulbrew.com Alesia Miller - Soul Brew Alesia Miller

Miller’s goal is to have flavor profiles that create experiences. Her first flavor was Ginger Mango Peach, inspired by teas available at Outpost Natural Foods. Teacher’s Aid, with elderberry, hibiscus and cinnamon, was inspired by her time as an educator. Because teachers often get sick at the start of school every September, she fused the immune-boosting power of elderberry and hibiscus with cinnamon, which can help draw out mucous.

Apple Tsunami, with pineapple and three different apples, was born from apples from Apple Holler orchard, one of her son’s favorite autumn places. “We had all these apples at the house while he was learning about tsunamis at school. When you put all the apple puree in the glass and shake it, he said it looked like a tsunami.”

Black Lives Matter, with blackberry, lemon and mango, was crafted to “make a strong statement with a sweet refrain,” Miller says. She started with a blueberry-mango combination, but something was still lacking. When she substituted blackberry for blueberry, she knew she had the ideal combination. “There’s a line that goes, ‘the blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice.’ So we went with blackberry, lemon and mango.”

There’s also Cherry Bomb, and Cranny-Apple, which pays homage to Wisconsin’s signature cranberry crops. Limited release flavors include Koffee Kombucha, and Love Potion #414, a chocolate-covered strawberry flavor. She plans to bring back Watermelon Bliss this summer. Miller is test marketing a Moscato and a Sangria kombucha, both non-alcoholic.

“I want Moscato be the life of the party,” she says. “You can enjoy kombucha instead of alcohol or use it as a mixer in drink. Moscato is a wine flavor that people enjoy. Sangria a great option for any type of event.”

Miller will partner with a co-packer to release product in cans, starting with Black Lives Matter. She was recently accepted to the Green Bay Packer’s Mentor-Protégé program. Soul Brew will be at the South Shore Farmers Market this summer. It currently can be found on tap at Cactus Club, Goodkind and Strange Town. Retail locations include Outpost Natural Foods, Beans & Barley, Glass Pantry and Milwaukee Famers United. People can order online or purchase 64-ounce howlers that can be refilled on-site each Wednesday and Saturday.

Miller dreams big and knows that when you have trust and faith in what you’re doing, no obstacles can stand in the way. “I’m here to help people heal, promote healthy living and show children that representation is key,” she says.

For more information, visit mysoulbrew.com. Miller hopes to expand her workforce and host rotating volunteer days.