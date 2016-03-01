The Soup Revolution

If “cleansing” the body still suggests heavy doses of castor oil, read Elina Fuhrman’s Soupelina’s Soup Cleanse for a new perspective. We know that grandma’s chicken soup was healthy comfort food, but Fuhrman takes it a step beyond, positioning soup at the center of a plant-based diet designed to boost the immune system, increase our energy level and keep us warm in winter.

Even if you’re unwilling to follow her into vegandom, she provides page after page of tasty recipes for whipping up a pot of good soup at home.