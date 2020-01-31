Stein & Dine Coming to WI State Fair Expo Center on Saturday, April 18

× Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

Stein & Dine, a sampling affair for MIlwaukee's biggest beer buffs, is back again for the 8th straight year at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

The event features unlimited samples from the state's finest breweries, local restaurants, distilleries, wineries and cideries with live entertainment (TBA). Last year, we welcomes over 60 breweries, wineries and cideries to sample their best products. Sausage makers and local restaurants will also be on hand to serve up tasty treats.

Stay tuned to the Stein & Dine 2020 Facebook event page and SteinandDineMKE.com as breweries and food vendors are announced.

Tickets

Early Bird tickets went on sale today at 10 a.m. and will be available through Feb. 15.

Early Bird General Admission: $40

Early Bird VIP Admission (early admission): $70

VIP

As in past years, limited VIP tickets are available. VIP tickets include a special tasting hour (1-2 p.m.) where you can mingle with the brewers as well as try specialty VIP hour only beers and food items without any wait.

General admission ticketholders will be able to enter the fest starting at 2 p.m. and the taps will be shut off at 6 p.m. when the event concludes.

Tickets are on sale now at ShepherdTickets.com.