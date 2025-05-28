Stone Creek Coffee’s Factory Tours Tell the Journey of Coffee

× Expand Photo via Stone Creek Coffee - stonecreekcoffee.com Stone Creek Coffee - Factory Stone Creek Coffee's 'Factory Café' on North Fifth Street in Milwaukee

Have you ever wondered about the coffee bean’s farm-to-cup journey as you savored a steaming cup of java? If so, you can get a behind-the-scenes peek of what it takes to produce a great cup of joe through the Stone Creek Coffee Factory Tours, held each Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Factory Café location, 422 N. Fifth St.

Expand Photo via Stone Creek Coffee - stonecreekcoffee.com Stone Creek Coffee - Tour A barista makes coffee at Stone Creek's Factory Café

Tour guides will discuss the origin of coffee and trace its path from seed to cup. The tour covers Stone Creek’s green storage area, the roasting facility, cupping lab, learning lab, and the outside of their bakery—and, of course, coffee and bakery samples. Participants also receive a coupon for a 20% discount in the cafe on the day of the tour, one free drink, some freshly roasted coffee, and a Stone Creek Coffee original pint glass.

Stone Creek Coffee was formed by self-proclaimed “coffee geek” Eric Resch in 1993. Today, Resch owns and operates the business with his wife, Melissa Perez, along with eight employee co-owners. Staying true to its original mission of environmental and social responsibility, Stone Creek became a certified B Corp in 2022. B Corp certification vets a company’s commitment toward uplifting communities and the planet (bcorporation.net/en-us/certification).

Tour tickets are available for $10.35 per person through events.humanitix.com/tour-of-the-factory. For more information about Stone Creek Coffee, visit stonecreekcoffee.com.