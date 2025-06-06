Tabal’s Classes Explore the Wide World of Chocolate

× Expand Photo via Tabal Chocolate - Facebook Tabal Chocolate Tabal Chocolate

Whether you’re a hard-core chocolate enthusiast or one who is satisfied with an occasional fun-sized sample, Tabal Chocolate’s array of classes invites everyone to experience the intricate bean-to-bar process of making chocolate.

Chocolate maker and Tabal owner/founder Dan Bieser’s mission of building relationships with cacao bean growers abroad and with the local community is reflected in his businesses’ name—tabal is the Mayan word for relationships.

Tabal’s chocolate products are single origin, made from cacao sourced from one region. Bieser has built relationships with farmers in Costa Rica, Peru and other cocoa producing nations to ethically source cacao beans for his chocolate. Tabal bars have a high cacao content and include flavors such as almonds, coffee and cherries. He also works with local Rishi Tea to offer unique tea-flavored chocolate bars.

Classes Offer the Ultimate Chocolate Experience

Expand Photo via Tabal Chocolate - Facebook Chocolate Class - Tabal Chocolate Attendees learn about cacao and making chocolate during a "Chocolate 101" class at Tabal Chocolate

Bieser is passionate about sharing his knowledge of chocolate and the chocolate making process through classes, tastings and pairings. Unless otherwise noted, all classes take place at Tabal’s kitchen, retail and event space, 7515 Harwood Ave., in Wauwatosa’s historic Village.

The “101 Bean to Bar Class” offers an overview of sourcing, roasting, cracking, winnowing, grinding the nibs (the small pieces of crushed cacao beans), along with tempering (melting), cooling and wrapping the bars for sale. Students will be able to pour their own chocolate bars and learn how single origin chocolate, much like coffee, has its own unique flavor profiles depending on where the beans were grown.

Future 101 Bean to Bar Classes are from 7-9 p.m. June 27, July 12 and Aug. 2. Cost is $60 per person.

Bieser also takes classes on the road with “Tabal on Tour: Chocolate Making 101 Class Off Site” where students can visit Tabal’s partner locations to learn how chocolate is made at Tabal. The class includes generous samples of chocolate and cacao. The next Tabal on Tour class takes place June 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Fox Lake Lounge (13 State Street, Fox Lake). Cost is $45 per person.

The ”201 Bean to Bar Class” offers an in-depth education of the chocolate making process that includes a world tasting tour exploring the unique flavor profiles of single origin chocolate. Students gain an in-depth experience of formulating a single-origin or blended dark chocolate, and they leave with three bars of chocolate that they poured, along with a pound of finished, untempered chocolate.

The next 201 Bean to Bar class takes place June 7, from 1-4 p.m.; cost is $160.

Did you know that chocolate pairs well with beverages ranging from tea to tequila? Bieser has partnered with Rishi Tea for the Tea 101 with Rishi Tea & Botanicals and Tabal Chocolate class; and the Chocolate & Tequila Tasting Class, to explore the artisan process of crafting these beverages, and how the flavor profiles pair with artisan chocolate.

Tabal also offers private chocolate making classes. They’ll also bring the ultimate chocolate experience to you with off-site tastings and pairings with wine, whiskey and other foods. Tastings and pairing events can also be customized.

For more information or to register for a class, visit tabalchocolate.com/collections/classes