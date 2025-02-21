Taste of Milwaukee Returns to Marcus Performing Arts Center

× Expand Taste of Milwaukee banner

The 43rd annual Taste of Milwaukee, a fundraiser for Broadscope Disability Services, will feature unlimited food samples from local restaurants, along with networking opportunities and entertainment. The event takes place March 6 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

Taste of Milwaukee attendees can nosh on sample-size portions from an array of Milwaukee restaurants and vote for their favorite. The winning restaurant will receive the Best Dish Award. Last year’s Best Dish Award winner was Saffron – Modern Indian Dining, who wowed attendees with their Chicken Katsu Bao. In addition to food sampling, the night will also include live music, raffles, a wine pull and a silent auction.

Participating restaurants for the 2025 Taste of Milwaukee include Saffron-Modern Indian Dining; La Cocina del Sur Empanadas Bar; Flour Girl & Flame; Davians catering and corporate dining; Del Valle Oaxaqueño y La Casa del Pan 2; Milwaukee Sail Loft; Taqwa’s Bakery & Restaurant; Ikigai; Sala-Modern Italian Dining; Twisted Plants; Vier North; Las Virellas Food Truck; MealSitters; Po’Manz Food; Nothing Bundt Cakes; Saz’s; and Elegant Eats LLC.

Formed in 1970, Broadscope Disability Services is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing opportunities for individuals with disabilities throughout Southeastern Wisconsin. Proceeds from Taste of Milwaukee, one of Broadscope’s signature fundraising events, helps fund programs such as independent living, respite care and employment services that help hundreds of individuals with disabilities annually throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

× Expand Photo by TaVonna Hadley Taste of Milwaukee Taste of Milwaukee, March 7, 2024

“At Broadscope program events, we always make it a priority to sit down and share a meal together as a community, which helps foster a sense of belonging. Taste of Milwaukee is such a special event because we are able to have dinner with community members while supporting the important services that Broadscope provides,” states Broadscope Executive Director Mary Schinkowitch.

Individual tickets are $125 and couples tickets are $225. Those tickets include a seat at table and unlimited food sampling. Standing room tickets are $100, which includes unlimited food sampling. Tickets can be purchased at tasteofmke.wedoauctions.com.