Tasty Breakfast, Retro Vibe at Jimmy's Grill

"A loooong time!" answers the owner and cook of Jimmy's Grill (3915 N. 35th St.) when asked how long his cash-only, breakfast-and-lunch-hours-only diner has been in business. If he's not prone to elaborate, one might assume it's at least been as long as the early-1970s Pepsi sign hanging outside was the cola brand’s current logo.

Inside, it's like walking into the restaurant equivalent of a time capsule from the second Nixon administration, including an empty Winston-Salem cigarette display. My order of eggs over hard and sausage was, thankfully, timeless: slim, cigarillo-looking pork links sitting aside a couple of whites expertly folded over firm yolks. White toast was liberally slathered in butter from a tub near the place's namesake grill, with a lone packet of grape jelly offered to sweeten its surface. What the menu on the wall promised to be American fries, however, were more like a thick pancake of hash browns. Still tasty, though.