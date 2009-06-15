Tempura Shrimp Tacos

I came home from work the other day and my wife and a friend had cooked up some tempura battered shrimp and made tacos. Although relatively simple, they were so satisfying after working a 10 hour shift that I had to have the recipe to pass on to you. You can vary the recipe by adding diced pineapple to the pico de gallo, the sweetness compliments the tacos very nicely.

To serve 4 people you will need:

2 pounds 15-20 count tiger shrimp

1 small sweet vadalia onion

2 plum tomatos (roma)

1 jalapeno or Serrano pepper

A bunch of cilantro

1 lime

Salt and pepper to taste

Mayonnaise

Ketchup

Mustard

20 corn tortillas

12 bottles of beer

White flour

To make the pico de gallo, dice the tomatoes, onion, pepper and cilantro and mix together. Add the lime juice and salt and pepper and set aside. The shrimp should be deveined and the shells removed. Dredge the shrimp in flour. In a large mixing bowl, pour the bottle of beer slowly. Add flour slowly and whisk until you have the right consistency (a little runnier than pancake batter). In a large pan, pour ½ inch of high flash point cooking oil and heat to medium-high. Dip the shrimp in the batter and place in oil, frying until golden brown. In a separate pan, heat your corn tortillas. Allow the shrimp to drain of all oil and then set on table with the pico de gallo. Make your sauce by mixing equal parts mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard. Make your tacos with 3 shrimp, a tablespoon of pico de gallo, a teaspoon of the sauce and enjoy! Goes well with the other 11 bottles of beer.